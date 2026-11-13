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New Jersey’s Biggest Women’s Shopping Weekend Brings Famous Faces to Edison
By Chris Quigley,10 days ago
Kim Fields, Nancy Grace and Abby Lee Miller headline a weekend of shopping, food and entertainment. EDISON, NJ – Some of television’s most recognizable personalities are coming to New Jersey this weekend for a massive shopping and entertainment event featuring celebrity appearances, food tastings, beauty experiences and hundreds of exhibitors under one roof. The New […]
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