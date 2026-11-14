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Louisville
Free Agatha Christie play reading at library
13 days ago
The South Central Library will host a free live play reading of Agatha Christie's mystery “Black Coffee” on Sunday, November 22, from 1:30–4 p.m. Local actors will perform the story on stage, and the event is open to all, with registration requested. Learn more and register at LFPL.org/OffBroadway.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Louisville Free Public Library
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