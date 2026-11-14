📢 Local leaders talk government and careers with William Floyd students

On Thursday, November 12, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel J. Panico and Suffolk County Legislator Jim Mazzarella visited William Floyd High School in Shirley to speak with Advanced Placement students.

Both officials are William Floyd graduates. They shared their personal stories, how they built careers in law and public service, and gave advice on making good choices, handling setbacks, and creating opportunities.

Students asked about local redevelopment, housing, environmental conservation, new technologies, and what elected officials do. Supervisor Panico also talked about revitalization efforts in Mastic Beach, including plans for a new downtown, infrastructure improvements, and the preservation of Patriots Preserve as protected open space.

Legislator Mazzarella described how serving on local boards and organizations led him to the Suffolk County Legislature.

For more about Town of Brookhaven government and projects, visit www.BrookhavenNY.gov.