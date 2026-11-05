Diné College Hosts Hand Game Night Nov. 5

Diné College is holding a 2026 Fall Semester Hand Game Night on November 5, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the first floor of the Ned Hataałi Center (NHC Building) in Tsaile, Arizona, to honor Native American Heritage Month with traditional game, song, and fellowship. The evening is led by Student Mental Health Coordinator Travis Teller with event planning by student intern Shoshanah Werito, and will include the Hand Game, traditional songs, Blue Corn Cookies, and Navajo tea for students, faculty, and staff. For more information, email earlyalert@dinecollege.edu.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Diné College