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Shippenville
💰 $5 chance at $400 in gift cards supports fire dept
13 days ago
💰 Win grocery & gift cards with Gift Package #2
The Shippenville / Elk Volunteer Fire Department is selling chances for Gift Package #2.
Each $5 chance gives you a shot at:
- $200 Gruber Farms gift certificate
- $100 Sharp Shopper gift card
- $100 Visa gift card
Plus, ticket numbers 13 and 130 each win a $25 Sheetz gift card.
Details:
- Only 200 chances will be sold
- Cost: $5 per chance
- Drawing date/time listed as 12/31/2026, 7:43 PM
- Online event
If you’d like to support the fire department and try for the prizes, buy your chances online through the event page while they’re still available.
More Info: Gift Package #2 - Shippenville / Elk Volunteer Fir...
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