💰 Win grocery & gift cards with Gift Package #2

The Shippenville / Elk Volunteer Fire Department is selling chances for Gift Package #2.

Each $5 chance gives you a shot at:

$200 Gruber Farms gift certificate

$100 Sharp Shopper gift card

gift card $100 Visa gift card

Plus, ticket numbers 13 and 130 each win a $25 Sheetz gift card.

Details:

Only 200 chances will be sold

will be sold Cost: $5 per chance

Drawing date/time listed as 12/31/2026, 7:43 PM

Online event

If you’d like to support the fire department and try for the prizes, buy your chances online through the event page while they’re still available.