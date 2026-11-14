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🐱 Gentle Shinnston Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Shinnston has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties would love to meet you.
Spencer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue/White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 592-1600
Spencer is a handsome young boy with a soft gray-and-white coat. As a younger cat, he’s a great choice if you’re looking for a companion with many years ahead to share your home and routines.
👉 Meet Spencer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Copper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 592-1600
Copper is a striking orange boy with that classic “ginger cat” look. As an adult, he’s likely past the wild kitten stage and may be a calmer, more settled companion for a quieter home.
👉 Meet Copper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Griffin
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (All)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 592-1600
Griffin is a sleek, all-black longhair with a beautiful coat that will reward a bit of brushing. Adult cats like Griffin often settle into home life quickly and can make wonderful, low-key companions.
👉 Meet Griffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc. at (304) 592-1600 to ask about a visit or start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.