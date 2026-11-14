Shinnston has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.

Phone: (304) 592-1600

Spencer is a handsome young boy with a soft gray-and-white coat. As a younger cat, he’s a great choice if you’re looking for a companion with many years ahead to share your home and routines.

👉 Meet Spencer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.

Phone: (304) 592-1600

Copper is a striking orange boy with that classic “ginger cat” look. As an adult, he’s likely past the wild kitten stage and may be a calmer, more settled companion for a quieter home.

👉 Meet Copper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.

Phone: (304) 592-1600

Griffin is a sleek, all-black longhair with a beautiful coat that will reward a bit of brushing. Adult cats like Griffin often settle into home life quickly and can make wonderful, low-key companions.

👉 Meet Griffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc. at (304) 592-1600 to ask about a visit or start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.