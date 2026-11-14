undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Coffee-Themed Pups Ready for Adoption in Shinnston
Shinnston has some extra-sweet coffee-themed puppies looking for loving homes. All are young hound/mixed breed pups from the same litter of 7, waiting at the Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.
Brew
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 592-1600
- Notes: Part of a litter of 7 hound mix puppies.
👉 Meet Brew and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Espresso
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 592-1600
- Notes: One of a litter of 7 hound mix pups.
👉 Meet Espresso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Java
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 592-1600
- Notes: Part of a litter of 7 hound mix puppies.
👉 Meet Java and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Latte
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 592-1600
- Notes: One of a litter of 7 hound mix pups.
👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mocha
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 592-1600
- Notes: Part of a litter of 7 hound mix puppies.
👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Americano
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 592-1600
- Notes: One of a litter of 7 hound mix pups.
👉 Meet Americano and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Shinnston, WV and thinking about adding a puppy to your family, please call the Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc. at (304) 592-1600 and set up a visit. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.