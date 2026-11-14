Shinnston has some extra-sweet coffee-themed puppies looking for loving homes. All are young hound/mixed breed pups from the same litter of 7, waiting at the Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.

Phone: (304) 592-1600

Notes: Part of a litter of 7 hound mix puppies.

👉 Meet Brew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.

Phone: (304) 592-1600

Notes: One of a litter of 7 hound mix pups.

👉 Meet Espresso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.

Phone: (304) 592-1600

Notes: Part of a litter of 7 hound mix puppies.

👉 Meet Java and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.

Phone: (304) 592-1600

Notes: One of a litter of 7 hound mix pups.

👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.

Phone: (304) 592-1600

Notes: Part of a litter of 7 hound mix puppies.

👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc.

Phone: (304) 592-1600

Notes: One of a litter of 7 hound mix pups.

👉 Meet Americano and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Shinnston, WV and thinking about adding a puppy to your family, please call the Humane Society of Harrison County, Inc. at (304) 592-1600 and set up a visit. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.