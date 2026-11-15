There are some nice free items popping up around Shingle Springs and nearby Cameron Park. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home, closet, or next project.

Item: Assorted gift bags in many sizes and designs

Details: Mostly girl-themed birthday bags, plus some Christmas bags, unused goodie bags, and wine gift bags. Great for stocking up your gift closet.

Condition: Used mix, some unused

Pickup: Porch pickup in Rescue or can arrange to meet somewhere nearby in the area

Location: Shingle Springs / Rescue area

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large fallen tree

Details: Big downed tree you can cut up for firewood or use for woodworking projects.

Location: Cameron Estates, Cameron Park, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 7-foot wooden bookshelf with multiple shelves

Details: A few parts need to be nailed in, but otherwise it’s a solid shelf, good for a garage, storage room, or workshop.

Location: Woodleigh Summit, Cameron Park, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Women’s shoes, size 5

Included:

2 pairs tennis shoes

tennis shoes 2 pairs ankle boots

ankle boots 1 pair moccasin-type slipper/shoe

Condition: All in used good condition

Pickup: So. Shingle near freeway

Location: S. Shingle R.R., Shingle Springs, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Shoulder pads (many pairs)

Details: Most have never been used. Great if you sew, alter clothes, or do costume work.

Pickup: So. Shingle near Hwy 50

Location: S. Shingle R.R., Shingle Springs, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Small bundle of home décor and household items

Included:

Framed “Family” wall piece

wall piece Small house-shaped décor item

item Pig figurine

Red container (coffee canister-style)

(coffee canister-style) Metal pole (curtain rod)

Location: Cambridge-Knollwood, Cameron Park, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Shingle Springs and Cameron Park tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.