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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Shingle Springs Today
There are some nice free items popping up around Shingle Springs and nearby Cameron Park. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home, closet, or next project.
Assorted Gift Bags (Pending Pickup)
Item: Assorted gift bags in many sizes and designs
Details: Mostly girl-themed birthday bags, plus some Christmas bags, unused goodie bags, and wine gift bags. Great for stocking up your gift closet.
Condition: Used mix, some unused
Pickup: Porch pickup in Rescue or can arrange to meet somewhere nearby in the area
Location: Shingle Springs / Rescue area
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Fallen Tree for Firewood or Projects
Item: Large fallen tree
Details: Big downed tree you can cut up for firewood or use for woodworking projects.
Location: Cameron Estates, Cameron Park, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
7ft Tall Wooden Bookshelf
Item: 7-foot wooden bookshelf with multiple shelves
Details: A few parts need to be nailed in, but otherwise it’s a solid shelf, good for a garage, storage room, or workshop.
Location: Woodleigh Summit, Cameron Park, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Shoes Size 5 – Multiple Pairs
Item: Women’s shoes, size 5
Included:
- 2 pairs tennis shoes
- 2 pairs ankle boots
- 1 pair moccasin-type slipper/shoe
Condition: All in used good condition
Pickup: So. Shingle near freeway
Location: S. Shingle R.R., Shingle Springs, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Shoulder Pads
Item: Shoulder pads (many pairs)
Details: Most have never been used. Great if you sew, alter clothes, or do costume work.
Pickup: So. Shingle near Hwy 50
Location: S. Shingle R.R., Shingle Springs, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Curtain Rod, Canister, Ceramic Pig & More
Item: Small bundle of home décor and household items
Included:
- Framed “Family” wall piece
- Small house-shaped décor item
- Pig figurine
- Red container (coffee canister-style)
- Metal pole (curtain rod)
Location: Cambridge-Knollwood, Cameron Park, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in Shingle Springs and Cameron Park tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.