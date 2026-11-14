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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Shingle Springs Today
There are some nice free items popping up around Shingle Springs and Cameron Park right now. Here’s a quick roundup of what neighbors are giving away.
New Rainbow Vacuum AquaMate Carpet Cleaning Attachment
Item: Rainbow Vacuum AquaMate carpet cleaning attachment
Condition: Unused, older model attachment
Details: Great if you already own a Rainbow vacuum and want to add carpet-cleaning power. Attachment only.
Location: Cameron Estates, Cameron Park, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Cats – Outdoor, Friendly Pair
Item: Two free cats (likely mother and kitten)
Temperament: Outdoor and friendly; have been hanging around for a couple of months
Details: Poster says they are not a pet person and wants to rehome the cats. They can capture and even deliver the cats, but note they may be stressed in cages. Phone number listed in post: Mark – 530-363-2686.
Location: Loma, Cameron Park, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Gray Day Bed for Free
Item: Gray day bed / sofa
Condition: Comfortable and in good condition
Details: Works well as a sofa or day bed, good for a living room or office. Color is a neutral gray that should fit most spaces.
Location: Royal Park Dr, Cameron Park, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Books – Take All, Please
Item: Box of free books – must take all
Sample titles include:
- “Psych 101”
- “Wisdom of the Path”
- “Unbeatable Mind”
- “Brighter by the Day”
- “The Choice Point”
- “40 Days to Personal Revolution”
- “How to Be the Love You Seek”
Details: Mix of psychology, self-help, and personal growth books. Poster wants someone to take the whole set.
Location: Cameron Park – Airport area, Cameron Park, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters soon—freebies in the Shingle Springs/Cameron Park area tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.