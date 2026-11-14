There are some nice free items popping up around Shingle Springs and Cameron Park right now. Here’s a quick roundup of what neighbors are giving away.

Item: Rainbow Vacuum AquaMate carpet cleaning attachment

Condition: Unused, older model attachment

Details: Great if you already own a Rainbow vacuum and want to add carpet-cleaning power. Attachment only.

Location: Cameron Estates, Cameron Park, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two free cats (likely mother and kitten)

Temperament: Outdoor and friendly; have been hanging around for a couple of months

Details: Poster says they are not a pet person and wants to rehome the cats. They can capture and even deliver the cats, but note they may be stressed in cages. Phone number listed in post: Mark – 530-363-2686.

Location: Loma, Cameron Park, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gray day bed / sofa

Condition: Comfortable and in good condition

Details: Works well as a sofa or day bed, good for a living room or office. Color is a neutral gray that should fit most spaces.

Location: Royal Park Dr, Cameron Park, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Box of free books – must take all

Sample titles include:

“Psych 101”

“Wisdom of the Path”

“Unbeatable Mind”

“Brighter by the Day”

“The Choice Point”

“40 Days to Personal Revolution”

“How to Be the Love You Seek”

Details: Mix of psychology, self-help, and personal growth books. Poster wants someone to take the whole set.

Location: Cameron Park – Airport area, Cameron Park, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters soon—freebies in the Shingle Springs/Cameron Park area tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.