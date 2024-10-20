Shine My Crown
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Woman Who Ordered Rottweiler to Attack 9-Year-Old Girl
By Gee NY,2 days ago
Comments / 433
Add a Comment
Willie Davis
21m ago
Diva CVO
58m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida woman faces death penalty for ordering Rottweiler to fatally attack helpless 9-year-old girl
The Mirror US3 days ago
Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice5 days ago
Mom’s boyfriend ‘began acting strangely while alone with his partner’s child’ before using a gun to hold her against her will and fatally shooting her after attempting to indecently assault her; sentenced
Shreveport Magazine22 hours ago
WPFO28 days ago
leadstories.com5 days ago
Father accused of killing man he found with 14-year-old daughter could use ‘heat of passion’ defense
New York Post7 days ago
uInterview.com5 days ago
9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
Dayton Daily Mag6 days ago
BIN: Black Information Network11 days ago
‘I did something I wasn’t supposed to do’: Mom sentenced for pouring scalding hot liquid on her 9-month-old daughter
Law & Crime6 days ago
Ex-University of Kentucky student who called black peer racist slurs in viral attack gets a year in jail that she’ll serve in protective custody
New York Post1 day ago
Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
OK Magazine22 hours ago
The Independent3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
Rickey Smiley Morning Show23 hours ago
Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
Irish Star2 days ago
Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
RadarOnline7 days ago
15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
The Shade Room4 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
True Crime News4 days ago
Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
Law & Crime3 days ago
The Mirror US3 days ago
BroBible6 days ago
Little girl screamed for her life realizing she was being followed. Mom's reaction to suspects is comedy gold
Upworthy7 days ago
The Independent3 days ago
'This Is Pathetic': Bow Wow Under Fire for Saying He Misses Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties After Music Mogul's Trafficking Arrest
OK Magazine7 days ago
WRDW-TV3 days ago
Daily Mail8 hours ago
The New Republic7 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.