Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Shine My Crown

    Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Woman Who Ordered Rottweiler to Attack 9-Year-Old Girl

    By Gee NY,

    2 days ago

    Prosecutors in Florida are demanding the death penalty for Tyshael Elise Martin, a 35-year-old woman accused of ordering her dog to attack her boyfriend’s 9-year-old daughter before brutally beating her to death.

    The Fifth Judicial Circuit’s state attorneys filed a motion calling for the death sentence due to the particularly gruesome nature of the crime.

    Martin was arrested in June after the tragic death of Jamaria Sessions, who was mauled by a 103-pound Rottweiler under Martin’s command.

    In addition to the attack, Martin allegedly subjected Jamaria to a series of cruel punishments, including forcing her to endure extended wall sits, run on a treadmill, and stand with her hands raised.

    According to investigators, failure to complete these tasks correctly resulted in physical abuse, including being kicked or punched.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKNnR_0wEfVwr100

    Chilling Evidence and Autopsy Results

    Home surveillance footage reportedly captured Martin holding the dog’s leash and instructing it to attack Jamaria as she lay motionless on the floor.

    The footage also allegedly shows Martin kicking and striking the child after the attack. During the investigation, detectives discovered text messages and additional video evidence that allegedly reveal a disturbing pattern of abuse leading up to Jamaria’s death.

    Paramedics responded to a 911 call on June 17, finding Jamaria unresponsive and covered in abrasions, bruises, and possible bite marks.

    The medical examiner confirmed that the child died from multiple blunt force injuries to her head, torso, and limbs, along with thermal injuries to her foot. The autopsy report ruled Jamaria’s death as a homicide.

    Legal Developments

    Martin now faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect.

    The state’s push for the death penalty underscores the severity of the crime, as prosecutors argue that the nature of the assault warrants the ultimate punishment.

    During a press conference, the state attorney’s office emphasized that seeking justice for Jamaria and her family remains a top priority.

    Comments / 433
    Add a Comment
    Willie Davis
    21m ago
    Where in the hell was the father! 🤬
    Diva CVO
    58m ago
    The child's dad needs a harsh punishment too. He knew and he and that lady sent texts laughing about how they treated this baby.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida woman faces death penalty for ordering Rottweiler to fatally attack helpless 9-year-old girl
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Names of Nine of Sean Combs's alleged accomplices have finally dropped
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice5 days ago
    Mom’s boyfriend ‘began acting strangely while alone with his partner’s child’ before using a gun to hold her against her will and fatally shooting her after attempting to indecently assault her; sentenced
    Shreveport Magazine22 hours ago
    Inmate who strangled 11-month-old will get taxpayer-funded gender surgery, judge rules
    WPFO28 days ago
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com5 days ago
    Father accused of killing man he found with 14-year-old daughter could use ‘heat of passion’ defense
    New York Post7 days ago
    Rapper Cardi B Claims She’ll ‘Never, Ever Drink Again’ After Going Overboard At 32nd Birthday Party
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag6 days ago
    5-Month-Old Dies After 'Horrific Weekend' Of Abuse By Parents: Police
    BIN: Black Information Network11 days ago
    ‘I did something I wasn’t supposed to do’: Mom sentenced for pouring scalding hot liquid on her 9-month-old daughter
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Ex-University of Kentucky student who called black peer racist slurs in viral attack gets a year in jail that she’ll serve in protective custody
    New York Post1 day ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine22 hours ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show23 hours ago
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room4 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent4 days ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Mom killed, dismembered, and cooked; Toddler thrown in the trash after horrific death – TCN Sidebar
    True Crime News4 days ago
    Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible6 days ago
    Little girl screamed for her life realizing she was being followed. Mom's reaction to suspects is comedy gold
    Upworthy7 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent3 days ago
    'This Is Pathetic': Bow Wow Under Fire for Saying He Misses Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties After Music Mogul's Trafficking Arrest
    OK Magazine7 days ago
    Condemned S.C. inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WRDW-TV3 days ago
    Walmart horror as female worker, 19, is found dead inside a superstore
    Daily Mail8 hours ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy