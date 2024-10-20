Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Woman Who Ordered Rottweiler to Attack 9-Year-Old Girl

Prosecutors in Florida are demanding the death penalty for Tyshael Elise Martin, a 35-year-old woman accused of ordering her dog to attack her boyfriend’s 9-year-old daughter before brutally beating her to death.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit’s state attorneys filed a motion calling for the death sentence due to the particularly gruesome nature of the crime.

Martin was arrested in June after the tragic death of Jamaria Sessions, who was mauled by a 103-pound Rottweiler under Martin’s command.

In addition to the attack, Martin allegedly subjected Jamaria to a series of cruel punishments, including forcing her to endure extended wall sits, run on a treadmill, and stand with her hands raised.

According to investigators, failure to complete these tasks correctly resulted in physical abuse, including being kicked or punched.

Chilling Evidence and Autopsy Results

Home surveillance footage reportedly captured Martin holding the dog’s leash and instructing it to attack Jamaria as she lay motionless on the floor.

The footage also allegedly shows Martin kicking and striking the child after the attack. During the investigation, detectives discovered text messages and additional video evidence that allegedly reveal a disturbing pattern of abuse leading up to Jamaria’s death.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call on June 17, finding Jamaria unresponsive and covered in abrasions, bruises, and possible bite marks.

The medical examiner confirmed that the child died from multiple blunt force injuries to her head, torso, and limbs, along with thermal injuries to her foot. The autopsy report ruled Jamaria’s death as a homicide.

Legal Developments

Martin now faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect.

The state’s push for the death penalty underscores the severity of the crime, as prosecutors argue that the nature of the assault warrants the ultimate punishment.

During a press conference, the state attorney’s office emphasized that seeking justice for Jamaria and her family remains a top priority.