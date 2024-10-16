Family Fear The Worse After Brooklyn Woman, Erica Moses, Goes Missing

A family in Brooklyn is desperately seeking answers after the mysterious disappearance of 35-year-old Erica Moses, who has not been seen or heard from in days.

Erica’s loved ones fear the worst as they continue their search, while unsettling new details about her girlfriend and another man have raised serious concerns about foul play.

According to a report by The Neighboring Talk Erica’s family revealed that Erica had been involved in a relationship marked by domestic violence.

Family members became increasingly worried when they realized no one had heard from her for an extended period of time.

Their fears grew when they discovered that Erica’s last recorded purchase was a pair of Jordans, which were later spotted being worn by a man who was seen traveling with Erica’s girlfriend.

Adding to the family’s distress, neighbors reported seeing Erica’s girlfriend—who has not yet been named as an official suspect—packing up and moving out of the apartment the couple had shared after Erica’s disappearance.

Allegedly, the girlfriend has taken Erica’s belongings, including her phone and debit cards, raising suspicions about her involvement in the case.

Despite these red flags, law enforcement has yet to name the girlfriend or any other individual as a suspect.

Erica’s family continues to search for answers and has asked the public for any information that could lead to her whereabouts. They are urging anyone with knowledge of the case to contact 352-657-0472.

Erica’s family remains hopeful for a resolution and that those responsible for her disappearance will be held accountable.