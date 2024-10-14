Open in App
    She Said Yes! Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield Are Engaged

    By Grace Somes,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQ5Uq_0w64vwhm00

    Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield || Image credit: @junellebromfield @nojo18

    Love is in the air between two of the world’s fastest athletes! Olympian Junelle Bromfield said yes to Noah Lyles’s “Will You Marry Me” question, sending fans and the sports world into a frenzy.

    But before the couple’s happy announcement, their love story went through rigorous testing, which stemmed from their alliances with their respective countries, Jamaica and the United States of America.

    Last month, Junelle Bromfield became the target of cyberbullying on her social media pages for perceived “disloyalty,” resulting from remarks Lyles made in an interview before the Paris Olympics.

    In that interview, he stated that Bromfield had informed him about specific Jamaican track and field issues, including details about Kishane Thompson, Lyles’s fierce competitor for the Olympic 100m title two weeks ago.

    Furthermore, Lyles stated that he fully understood what happened at MVP Track Club in the past, of which Thompson is now a member and his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, was previously a member.

    As soon as the controversial interview went public, the reaction escalated to antagonizing, abusive, and dangerous proportions, with Bromfield the main target of the vile.

    Some critics even went outside the sports conversation to attack the Jamaican runner’s skin complexion with disparaging comments.

    Luckily, Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stuck together throughout the internet circus. And now, they have decided to take their love story a notch higher and seal their commitment to each other.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/DBFVvhVPv0L/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

    Lyles and Bromfield shared videos of the engagement proposal on their social media on Sunday, showcasing Bromfield’s gorgeous ring and huge smiles of joy.

    In the clip, Lyles asks Bromfield for her hand in marriage with a giant rose-petal heart engraved with the words, “Will You Marry Me?” Bromfield, dressed in a shimmering silver gown, accepts the proposal, showing off a stunning engagement ring as Lyles knelt before her.

    https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBEx_AcRoMs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

    Lyles captioned the post with a touching message, “To My Future Wife, I Will Love You Forever.”

    There were also plenty of flowers, candles, and even miniature fireworks to celebrate the occasion.

    Congratulations to the happy couple!

    https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBEr5NzPK7A/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

