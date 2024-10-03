‘The Internet Told Him’: Angela Simmons Opens Up About Son’s Tragic Discovery Of His Father’s Murder

Angela Simmons, Sutton Tennyson and son || Image credit: @angelasimmons

Angela Simmons shared a deeply personal experience during an interview, revealing the devastating moment her young son discovered details of his father’s murder online.

In 2018, Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons’ former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside his garage. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and murder.

Williams was also sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison for felony firearm possession. He will be eligible for parole after at least thirty years.

At the time, Tennyson was 37.

In a recent interview, Simmons described the heartbreaking experience of learning that her son had discovered details about his father’s murder on the internet before she could explain it to him.

Simmons recounted the chilling phone call she received from a family member who warned her that her son had begun asking questions. “She calls, and she’s like, ‘I’m giving you a heads up. He’s asking how his dad got murdered,'” Simmons recalled. “And I’m like, ‘What?'”

Overwhelmed by the situation, Simmons then spoke to her son directly, who was in tears, asking, “Why would somebody shoot him?” His questions were filled with pain and confusion as he struggled to understand why his father was no longer with him. The following day, he asked the devastating question: “Someone murdered him?”

It was at that moment Simmons realized her son had been exposed to information online.

“I was so bothered because he got the story and narrative from online before I could even sit him down and have that conversation,” she said.

The reality TV star shared how difficult it was to manage the flood of information her son had absorbed from the internet. “I just hated that the internet told my son before I could,” she said. “There’s too much online that I don’t even know what he’s feeding into.”

Simmons shared a series of heartfelt tributes to her son’s father shortly after his murder in 2018.