Shiloh’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across several units. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or surgical support, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Shiloh, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient PT role with a mix of orthopedic, sports, neuro/vestibular, oncology, lymphedema, and hand therapy. Good fit if you want mentorship and support to grow a specialty while working with a diverse patient load.

Employer: Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital Shiloh (BJC HealthCare)

Location: Shiloh, IL

Type: Full-time

Shifts: 8-hour shifts, 40-minute call response time

8-hour shifts, Salary: Not listed

RNFA role working directly alongside surgeons in the OR, with Magnet-recognized hospitals and strong BJC Total Rewards benefits (medical, dental, PTO, retirement, tuition help). Ideal if you have OR experience and want a high-impact perioperative position.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Shiloh, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role in the Emergency Department, coordinating patient care, staffing, and daily operations. Great next step for an RN with ED experience who’s ready for charge/management responsibilities and more say in how the unit runs.

Employer: Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital Shiloh (BJC HealthCare)

Location: Shiloh, IL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 3x12s , 6:45am–7:15pm, every 3rd weekend & holiday, no call

, 6:45am–7:15pm, every 3rd weekend & holiday, Bonus: $12,500 sign-on bonus

Salary: Not listed

OB-focused surg tech role in the Family Care Birthing Center, with a steady schedule and no call. Strong BJC benefits plus a hefty sign-on bonus make this appealing if you love L&D and want room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the hospital has related openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.