Shiloh has a steady mix of hospital, village, and small-business jobs right now, especially for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring in Shiloh, Illinois:

Employer: Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital Shiloh

Memorial Hospital Belleville and Location: Shiloh, IL

Shiloh, IL Type: Full-time , 40 hours/week (10:30 PM – 7:00 AM, rotating holidays, every other weekend)

, 40 hours/week (10:30 PM – 7:00 AM, rotating holidays, every other weekend) Salary: Not listed

Work inside a modern hospital, keeping floors clean and safe for patients and staff. This role focuses on buffing, stripping, waxing, and project floor care, plus handling equipment and spills safely. Strong benefits through BJC Total Rewards (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, tuition help) and a chance to support patient care behind the scenes.

Employer: Village of Shiloh

Location: Shiloh, IL

Shiloh, IL Type: Full-time , at least 40 hours/week

, at least 40 hours/week Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour (Indeed listing)

Help take care of streets, parks, sewers, and village buildings. This job is great if you like working outside, running equipment, and don’t mind snow plowing, repairs, and some nights/weekends. Strong benefits: company-paid health, dental, vision, retirement plan (IMRF), PTO, and tuition reimbursement. High school diploma required; CDL B with air brakes and public works experience are preferred.

Employer: The Logos Cleaning Service LLC

Location: Shiloh, IL

Shiloh, IL Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time commercial cleaning for local businesses, doing routine and deep cleaning (dusting, sanitizing, restrooms, floors, spot-cleaning). You’ll travel to different sites, use checklists, and report to a lead/manager. They offer paid training, mileage reimbursement, performance bonuses, and a team-focused environment. Good fit if you have reliable transportation and like detailed cleaning work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often keep good applications on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.