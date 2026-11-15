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Sherwood
🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Sherwood, OR
4 days ago
Sherwood has some very special cats waiting to meet you at Cat Adoption Team. All of these kitties are available in-shelter only, so you’ll need to stop by in person to adopt.
Hank
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: 3 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Personality notes: Hunky – Sweet – Motivated
- Color: Primary color black
- Weight: 5.68 lbs
- Adoption fee: $150
- How to meet: Available in the shelter only; no online applications. Visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood, OR to see if Hank is still available.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bam
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 10 weeks (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality notes: Fun – Snuggly – Cute
- Color: Primary color black
- Weight: 1.18 lbs
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to meet: Available in the shelter only; please visit in person to adopt.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Bam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bop
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 10 weeks (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality notes: Friendly – Snuggly – Purrfect
- Color: Black and white
- Weight: 1.01 lbs
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to meet: Available in the shelter only; no online applications.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Bop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boom
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 10 weeks (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality notes: Cute – Wonderful – Perfect
- Color: Gray and white
- Weight: 0.92 lbs
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to meet: Available in the shelter only; please visit in person.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Boom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten
- Gender: Male
- Personality notes: Goofy – Adventurous – Friendly; full of personality, playful, loves toys (especially feather toys), and enjoys having another furry friend to match his energy.
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to meet: Available in the shelter; visit in person to see if Daley is still there.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Daley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Duck
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Kitten
- Gender: Male
- Personality notes: Friendly – Snuggly – Personality; very people-oriented, playful, loves affection and cozy blanket snuggles.
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to meet: Available in the shelter; in-person visits only.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Duck and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dabble
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten
- Gender: Male
- Personality notes: Sweet – Snuggle Bug – Easy Going; gentle, loving, enjoys both playtime and relaxing by your side.
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to meet: Available in the shelter; visit in person to meet him.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Dabble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pazuzu K6 Ardat
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Kitten
- Gender: Female
- Personality notes: Fun Loving – Resilient – Playful
- Health note: Previously had panleukopenia but is now fully recovered. The virus can still be present for a time, so please talk with the shelter about any special precautions for your home and other cats.
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to meet: Available in the shelter only; no online applications.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Pazuzu K6 Ardat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pazuzu K3 Lilu
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Kitten
- Gender: Female
- Personality notes: Fun Loving – Resilient – Playful
- Health note: Previously had panleukopenia and is now fully recovered; the virus may still be present for a time, so discuss details with the shelter if you have other cats.
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to meet: Available in the shelter only; visit in person.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Pazuzu K3 Lilu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pazuzu K2 Ishtar
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Kitten
- Gender: Female
- Personality notes: Fun Loving – Resilient – Playful
- Health note: Previously had panleukopenia and is now fully recovered; the virus can still be present for a while, so ask the shelter about any needed precautions.
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to meet: Available in the shelter only; no online applications.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Pazuzu K2 Ishtar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, consider stopping by Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood, OR to meet these wonderful felines. A quick visit could be the start of a lifelong friendship.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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