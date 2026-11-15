Sherwood has some very special cats waiting to meet you at Cat Adoption Team. All of these kitties are available in-shelter only, so you’ll need to stop by in person to adopt.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Personality notes: Hunky – Sweet – Motivated

Color: Primary color black

Primary color black Weight: 5.68 lbs

5.68 lbs Adoption fee: $150

How to meet: Available in the shelter only ; no online applications. Visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood, OR to see if Hank is still available.

Available ; no online applications. Visit to see if Hank is still available. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 10 weeks (kitten)

10 weeks (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality notes: Fun – Snuggly – Cute

Color: Primary color black

Primary color black Weight: 1.18 lbs

1.18 lbs Adoption fee: $225

How to meet: Available in the shelter only ; please visit in person to adopt.

Available ; please visit in person to adopt. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Bam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 10 weeks (kitten)

10 weeks (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality notes: Friendly – Snuggly – Purrfect

Color: Black and white

Black and white Weight: 1.01 lbs

1.01 lbs Adoption fee: $225

How to meet: Available in the shelter only ; no online applications.

Available ; no online applications. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Bop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 10 weeks (kitten)

10 weeks (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality notes: Cute – Wonderful – Perfect

Color: Gray and white

Gray and white Weight: 0.92 lbs

0.92 lbs Adoption fee: $225

How to meet: Available in the shelter only ; please visit in person.

Available ; please visit in person. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Boom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Male

Male Personality notes: Goofy – Adventurous – Friendly ; full of personality, playful, loves toys (especially feather toys), and enjoys having another furry friend to match his energy.

; full of personality, playful, loves toys (especially feather toys), and enjoys having another furry friend to match his energy. Adoption fee: $225

How to meet: Available in the shelter ; visit in person to see if Daley is still there.

Available ; visit in person to see if Daley is still there. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Daley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Male

Male Personality notes: Friendly – Snuggly – Personality ; very people-oriented, playful, loves affection and cozy blanket snuggles.

; very people-oriented, playful, loves affection and cozy blanket snuggles. Adoption fee: $225

How to meet: Available in the shelter ; in-person visits only.

Available ; in-person visits only. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Duck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Male

Male Personality notes: Sweet – Snuggle Bug – Easy Going ; gentle, loving, enjoys both playtime and relaxing by your side.

; gentle, loving, enjoys both playtime and relaxing by your side. Adoption fee: $225

How to meet: Available in the shelter ; visit in person to meet him.

Available ; visit in person to meet him. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Dabble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Female

Female Personality notes: Fun Loving – Resilient – Playful

Health note: Previously had panleukopenia but is now fully recovered . The virus can still be present for a time, so please talk with the shelter about any special precautions for your home and other cats.

Previously had but is now . The virus can still be present for a time, so please talk with the shelter about any special precautions for your home and other cats. Adoption fee: $225

How to meet: Available in the shelter only ; no online applications.

Available ; no online applications. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Pazuzu K6 Ardat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Female

Female Personality notes: Fun Loving – Resilient – Playful

Health note: Previously had panleukopenia and is now fully recovered ; the virus may still be present for a time, so discuss details with the shelter if you have other cats.

Previously had and is now ; the virus may still be present for a time, so discuss details with the shelter if you have other cats. Adoption fee: $225

How to meet: Available in the shelter only ; visit in person.

Available ; visit in person. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Pazuzu K3 Lilu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Female

Female Personality notes: Fun Loving – Resilient – Playful

Health note: Previously had panleukopenia and is now fully recovered ; the virus can still be present for a while, so ask the shelter about any needed precautions.

Previously had and is now ; the virus can still be present for a while, so ask the shelter about any needed precautions. Adoption fee: $225

How to meet: Available in the shelter only ; no online applications.

Available ; no online applications. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Pazuzu K2 Ishtar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, consider stopping by Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood, OR to meet these wonderful felines. A quick visit could be the start of a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.