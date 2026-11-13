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Sherwood
Sherwood seeks input on walking and biking plan
9 days ago
The City of Sherwood is asking residents to review the city’s proposed walking and biking networks and report any missing paths, hard-to-cross streets, or places that are hard to reach. Community members can share feedback until November 20, 2026. More information: https://t.co/lLtsRyCltP
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sherwood, OR
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