📢 Help shape Sherwood’s housing future

The City of Sherwood is working on a Contextualized Housing Need (CHN) and Housing Capacity Analysis (HCA) to meet new Oregon housing planning requirements and plan for the next 20 years.

The project will:

Study current and future housing needs and affordability

Look at fair housing barriers and displacement risks

and displacement risks Inventory buildable and development‑ready residential land

and residential land Check if Sherwood has enough land to meet a state‑assigned need of about 3,402 new homes

Recommend land use and policy changes if needed

The project runs from fall 2026 through summer 2027.

You can get involved by:

Attending public meetings

Filling out online surveys

Joining stakeholder discussions or focus groups

Sharing your housing experiences and priorities

Signing up for email updates about the Housing Capacity Analysis & Contextualized Housing Need project

This is a chance to speak up about what kinds of homes Sherwood should plan for, and where they should go.