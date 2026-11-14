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Sherwood
📢 Sherwood planning for 3,402 new homes over 20 years
12 days ago
📢 Help shape Sherwood’s housing future
The City of Sherwood is working on a Contextualized Housing Need (CHN) and Housing Capacity Analysis (HCA) to meet new Oregon housing planning requirements and plan for the next 20 years.
The project will:
- Study current and future housing needs and affordability
- Look at fair housing barriers and displacement risks
- Inventory buildable and development‑ready residential land
- Check if Sherwood has enough land to meet a state‑assigned need of about 3,402 new homes
- Recommend land use and policy changes if needed
The project runs from fall 2026 through summer 2027.
You can get involved by:
- Attending public meetings
- Filling out online surveys
- Joining stakeholder discussions or focus groups
- Sharing your housing experiences and priorities
- Signing up for email updates about the Housing Capacity Analysis & Contextualized Housing Need project
This is a chance to speak up about what kinds of homes Sherwood should plan for, and where they should go.
More Info: Housing Capacity Analysis & Contextualized Housing...
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