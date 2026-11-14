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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Sherwood
Looking for a new feline friend in Sherwood, OR? These adoptable cats at Cat Adoption Team are waiting at the shelter to meet you in person.
Magnolia
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Gorgeous – Playful – Fun Loving
- Color: Muted tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to adopt: Magnolia is available in the shelter only. Please visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood; online applications are not accepted for her.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cherry Blossom
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Gorgeous – Playful – Fun Loving
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to adopt: Cherry Blossom is available in the shelter only. Please visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet her.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Cherry Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willow
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Gorgeous – Playful – Fun Loving
- Color: Torbie and white
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to adopt: Willow is available in the shelter only. Stop by Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to see if she’s still available.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dewdrop
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Motherly – Beautiful – Lovable
- Color: Muted tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $150
- How to adopt: Dewdrop is available in the shelter only. Please visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet her.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Dewdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pazuzu
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Gentle – Motherly – Bashful
- Adoption fee: $150
- Health note: Pazuzu had panleukopenia but is fully recovered now. The virus can still be present for a time, so talk with the shelter about any special precautions for other cats at home.
- How to adopt: Pazuzu is available in the shelter only. Visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to see if she’s still available.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Pazuzu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dean
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Cute – Silly – Brotherly
- Color: Grey tabby and white
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to adopt: Dean is available in the shelter only. Please visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet him.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Dean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sam
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Brotherly – Cute – Silly
- Color: Grey tabby and white
- Adoption fee: $225
- How to adopt: Sam is available in the shelter only. Stop by Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to see him.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cavatappi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior (a “young” senior)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Affectionate – Friendly – Dignified
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Special senior support: Thanks to the Aleece Runge Fund for Senior Cats, Cavatappi comes with:
- Special pre-adoption medical screening and dental care
- A take-home package with a heated bed and a month of food and medication (if needed)
- Post-adoption follow-up support
- How to adopt: Visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet this chatty, handsome lap cat.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Cavatappi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Shy – Precious – Sweet
- Color: Seal point
- Adoption fee: $125
- How to adopt: Winter is available in the shelter only. Please visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to see if she’s the right match.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Raj
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Hunky – Lovable – Busy
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- How to adopt: Raj is available in the shelter only. Stop by Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet him.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Raj and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bug
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Hunky – Kind – Curious
- Notes: Bug may prefer to be the only cat and is not a big fan of dogs. He enjoys feather toys and cozy nap spots.
- Adoption fee: $125
- How to adopt: Bug is available in the shelter only. Visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to see if he’s still looking for a home.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Bug and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Little Skittles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Playful – Busy – Snuggly
- Notes: Little Skittles is active and likes to be underfoot, but also loves to burrow into your arms and lap. Loud noises can make him nervous, so he’ll do best with cat-savvy adopters who spend plenty of time at home.
- Adoption fee: $125
- How to adopt: Little Skittles is available in the shelter only. Stop by Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet him.
- Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903
👉 Meet Little Skittles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Sherwood area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, consider visiting Cat Adoption Team to meet these wonderful kitties in person. A quick visit could be the start of a lifelong friendship.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.