Looking for a new feline friend in Sherwood, OR? These adoptable cats at Cat Adoption Team are waiting at the shelter to meet you in person.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Gorgeous – Playful – Fun Loving

Color: Muted tortoiseshell

Muted tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $225

How to adopt: Magnolia is available in the shelter only . Please visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood ; online applications are not accepted for her.

Magnolia is . Please ; online applications are not accepted for her. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Gorgeous – Playful – Fun Loving

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $225

How to adopt: Cherry Blossom is available in the shelter only . Please visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet her.

Cherry Blossom is . Please to meet her. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Cherry Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Gorgeous – Playful – Fun Loving

Color: Torbie and white

Torbie and white Adoption fee: $225

How to adopt: Willow is available in the shelter only . Stop by Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to see if she’s still available.

Willow is . Stop by to see if she’s still available. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Motherly – Beautiful – Lovable

Color: Muted tortoiseshell

Muted tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $150

How to adopt: Dewdrop is available in the shelter only . Please visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet her.

Dewdrop is . Please to meet her. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Dewdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Personality: Gentle – Motherly – Bashful

Adoption fee: $150

Health note: Pazuzu had panleukopenia but is fully recovered now . The virus can still be present for a time, so talk with the shelter about any special precautions for other cats at home.

Pazuzu . The virus can still be present for a time, so talk with the shelter about any special precautions for other cats at home. How to adopt: Pazuzu is available in the shelter only . Visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to see if she’s still available.

Pazuzu is . Visit to see if she’s still available. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Pazuzu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Cute – Silly – Brotherly

Color: Grey tabby and white

Grey tabby and white Adoption fee: $225

How to adopt: Dean is available in the shelter only . Please visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet him.

Dean is . Please to meet him. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Dean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Brotherly – Cute – Silly

Color: Grey tabby and white

Grey tabby and white Adoption fee: $225

How to adopt: Sam is available in the shelter only . Stop by Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to see him.

Sam is . Stop by to see him. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (a “young” senior)

Senior (a “young” senior) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Affectionate – Friendly – Dignified

Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Special senior support: Thanks to the Aleece Runge Fund for Senior Cats , Cavatappi comes with: Special pre-adoption medical screening and dental care A take-home package with a heated bed and a month of food and medication (if needed) Post-adoption follow-up support

Thanks to the , Cavatappi comes with: How to adopt: Visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet this chatty, handsome lap cat.

Visit to meet this chatty, handsome lap cat. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Cavatappi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Shy – Precious – Sweet

Color: Seal point

Seal point Adoption fee: $125

How to adopt: Winter is available in the shelter only . Please visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to see if she’s the right match.

Winter is . Please to see if she’s the right match. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Hunky – Lovable – Busy

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

How to adopt: Raj is available in the shelter only . Stop by Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet him.

Raj is . Stop by to meet him. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Raj and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Personality: Hunky – Kind – Curious

Notes: Bug may prefer to be the only cat and is not a big fan of dogs . He enjoys feather toys and cozy nap spots.

Bug may and . He enjoys feather toys and cozy nap spots. Adoption fee: $125

How to adopt: Bug is available in the shelter only . Visit Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to see if he’s still looking for a home.

Bug is . Visit to see if he’s still looking for a home. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Bug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Personality: Playful – Busy – Snuggly

Notes: Little Skittles is active and likes to be underfoot, but also loves to burrow into your arms and lap . Loud noises can make him nervous, so he’ll do best with cat-savvy adopters who spend plenty of time at home.

Little Skittles is active and likes to be underfoot, but also loves to . Loud noises can make him nervous, so he’ll do best with who spend plenty of time at home. Adoption fee: $125

How to adopt: Little Skittles is available in the shelter only . Stop by Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood to meet him.

Little Skittles is . Stop by to meet him. Shelter: Cat Adoption Team — (503) 925-8903

👉 Meet Little Skittles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Sherwood area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, consider visiting Cat Adoption Team to meet these wonderful kitties in person. A quick visit could be the start of a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.