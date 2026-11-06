🏥 Sherwood, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sherwood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from home health to senior living to private dental care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like direct patient care and close-knit teams.

Employer: Mission Healthcare

Mission Healthcare Location: Sherwood / Southwest Portland, OR (Home Health)

(Home Health) Type: Full-time

Pay: $55–$60/hour (DOE)

Home health RN role with weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 8–5) plus weekend rotations. You’ll do in-home assessments, create and update care plans, give meds and treatments, and support families across the care journey. Benefits include 401(k), mileage reimbursement, PTO and holidays, tuition reimbursement, relocation assistance, and medical/dental/vision for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: Adam Tyberg, DDS, PC – Dental Care of Sherwood

Location: Sherwood, OR

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $60–$70/hour (DOE)

Private, single-doctor practice with 60-minute hygiene visits and single-column scheduling, so you’re not rushed. Modern tech (including CBCT and intraoral scanner), plus health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee dental, CE support, and flexible scheduling. Open to both experienced RDHs and motivated new grads.

Employer: Merrill Gardens at Sherwood

Location: Sherwood, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on caregiver role in an assisted living community, helping residents with daily tasks, personal care, and meds (per state rules). Part-time perks include a free meal every shift, 401(k) with company match, EAP, tuition reimbursement, pet insurance, and growth paths in a large senior living company. CNA or caregiver experience is preferred; must be able to meet the physical demands of the job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers can flex on schedule or hours for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.