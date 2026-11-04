🏥 Sherwood, OR Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Caring Roles Open Now

Sherwood’s care scene is busy right now—great if you love helping people or animals. Here are a few solid healthcare openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Merrill Gardens at Sherwood

Merrill Gardens at Sherwood Location: Sherwood, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a Montessori-inspired memory care community supporting seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia. This role is hands-on with daily living tasks and meds, and even part-time staff get perks like a free meal each shift, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and EAP access.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Sherwood, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Help care for pets in a local clinic backed by a large veterinary network. You get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), discounted vet care for your own pets, Teladoc access, and career growth support (including help toward vet tech programs).

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Sherwood, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

Ideal if you’re a vet who wants strong support but local-clinic feel. Offers health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid CE with days off, liability coverage, maternity leave, and leadership/mentorship tracks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare jobs in Sherwood tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.