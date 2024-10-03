Open in App
    • Sherwood Gazette

    RURAL REFLECTIONS: Comfort pup

    By Pamela Loxley Drake,

    1 days ago

    Comfort. We all seek it. Comfort of loving arms. Comfort of a great mattress. Comfort of going home again. Comfort. So many ways to find it. So many ways to need it.

    My son and my husband were having a phone chat. I asked what was going on but met with resistance. Thus I would not be deterred. These two wonderful men decided that I needed a puppy.

    Over my lifetime I have had dogs. For a girl who was left behind when her two sisters went off to college, the cocker spaniel gave her companionship. When we moved from Ohio to Wisconsin away from family, our schnauzer filled in that gap. After the move to Oregon and singleness, another pup came into my life. All of these wonderful dogs gave me love and comfort. Yes, I now wanted a dog.

    What a joy to be greeted at the door by the family dog. It is almost as if they forgot that they saw you earlier. Now you are so loved and eagerly welcomed that they can hardly contain themselves. I feel the same way when I see that face at the door.

    So we drove to Roseburg and picked up this bundle of energy. His name is Remy. He is indeed an ambassador of goodwill.

    Last weekend we had an estate sale for my daughter. It was a difficult process for all the family. Remy hung around with us as we handed him off so each could have the comfort of this sweet baby. He seemed to soothe the pain and give us a new focus.

    One by one people came to the sale. They all stopped to visit the pup. Many had the chance to hold him. Several wanted to buy him. His work as a comfort dog reached out beyond his new mom and dad. His sweetness seemed to warm hearts and paint smiles.

    Comfort. There are times in our lives when comfort and peace are difficult to find. My two favorite men understood that I needed a baby to hold, wet puppy kisses to tell me I’m loved and joy at the antics of this inquisitive pup named Remy.

