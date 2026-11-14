Sherwood’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and flexible hours, these Saltgrass Steak House roles are worth a look.

Employer: Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House Location: Sherwood, AR

Type: Other (restaurant hourly)

Other (restaurant hourly) Pay: $11.00 – $18.00/hr + tips

Help keep the dining room running smoothly and support servers while guests enjoy their meals. You get tips, flexible schedules, strong training, and employee discounts on dining, retail, amusements, and hotels.

Employer: Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House Location: Sherwood, AR

Type: Other (restaurant hourly)

Other (restaurant hourly) Pay: $13.00 – $16.00/hr (no tips)

Keep the kitchen moving by washing dishes and helping with basic cleanup in a fast-paced, team-focused environment. This role offers steady hours, training and development, employee discounts, and chances to move up.

Employer: Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse Location: Sherwood, AR

Type: Restaurant hourly

Restaurant hourly Pay: $11.00 – $18.00/hr

Cook steaks and classic dishes on the line while working with an experienced kitchen crew. If you have 1+ year as a line cook, you’ll find growth paths, flexible schedules, and strong discounts across restaurants, shops, and hotels.

If something looks good, apply soon and share this with a friend who’s hunting for a restaurant job in Sherwood.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.