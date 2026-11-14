Two lovely young cats in North Little Rock, AR are hoping for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your home, one of these kitties might be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 3 years old)

Young (about 3 years old) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $25

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (North Little Rock, AR)

Personality: Kitty is described as very loving and cuddly once he settles in. He’s also playful and enjoys running around the house. He took a little time to adjust in his current home, so a patient adopter will be best for him.

Other pets: His owner says he does well with other cats and “will hit it off” with them. His behavior around dogs is unknown.

If you’re looking for a young, affectionate cat with a playful side, Kitty could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Sherwood Humane Animal Shelter

Phone: (501) 834-2287

Serenity is a young female Domestic Shorthair currently waiting at Sherwood Humane Animal Shelter. For details on her personality, health, and how she does with other pets or kids, please contact the shelter directly.

If you’d like to know more about Serenity or set up a visit, the shelter staff can tell you all about her and help you through the adoption process.

👉 Meet Serenity and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near North Little Rock, please consider opening your home to one of these adoptable cats. Share this with friends and neighbors so we can help them find loving families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.