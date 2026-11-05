🛒 Sherwood, AR Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Openings

Sherwood has some solid front-line jobs right now, from gas stations to big-box retail to a local HVAC shop. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Murphy USA

Location: Sherwood, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00 – $14.25/hour in Arkansas (overall range listed: $14.00 – $16.75)

Lead shifts at a busy gas and convenience store, help customers at the register and fuel pumps, and support the Store Manager with daily operations. Perks include daily pay, health insurance, 401(k) with company match and extra retirement contribution, PTO, GED cost coverage, and clear paths to move up to Assistant Manager.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #7

Location: 9053 Highway 107, Sherwood, AR 72120

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour, plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Supervise the front end of the store, support cashiers, handle returns and customer questions, and keep lines moving. Walmart offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and 100% paid education through Live Better U for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: Seaton Heat N' Air

Location: Sherwood, AR

Type: Not listed (likely full-time; check posting)

Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly voice of a local HVAC company: answer calls, figure out what customers need, schedule techs, and handle invoicing and data entry. Benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance, retirement plan with 3% match, 2 weeks paid vacation, 4 paid holidays, continuing education, and a stocked break room.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.