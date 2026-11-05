🏥 Sherwood, AR Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Sherwood’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals and rehab facilities are hiring across nursing, therapy, and nutrition. If you’re licensed in Arkansas and open to travel or local work, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Sherwood, AR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in inpatient rehab creating personalized nutrition plans, counseling patients, and managing special diets. Perks from day one include medical, dental, vision (even for part-time), PTO, tuition help, and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: CHI St. Vincent North (CommonSpirit Health)

(CommonSpirit Health) Location: Sherwood, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $33.25 – $44.89/hour

Care for critically ill patients in a 69-bed hospital with a strong neuro and cardiac focus. Offers a sign-on bonus up to $25,000, clinical ladder pay, referral bonuses, tuition reimbursement, relocation help, and solid benefits.

Employer: CHI St. Vincent North (CommonSpirit Health)

(CommonSpirit Health) Location: Sherwood, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $33.25 – $44.89/hour

Fast-paced Med-Surg role with patients from multiple specialties (cardiac, ortho, neuro, surgical, ED). Includes a sign-on bonus up to $25,000 (depending on shift) plus relocation assistance, clinical ladder pay, and strong team support.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Sherwood, AR – Rehab facility

Type: Travel, full-time (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,692 – $1,877 per week (36 hrs, days)

Day-shift PT contract in a rehab setting, 12-hour shifts, 36 hours/week with possible extension. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Sherwood, AR – Rehab facility

Type: Travel, full-time (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,692 – $1,877 per week (36 hrs, nights)

Night-shift version of the rehab PT contract for those who prefer evenings. Same weekly pay range, 13-week assignment, and full benefits starting day one.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Sherwood, AR – Inpatient

Type: Travel, full-time (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,044 per week (36 hrs, days)

Inpatient PT contract with 12-hour day shifts and a $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Sherwood, AR – Hospital

Type: Travel, full-time (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,081 per week (36 hrs)

Hospital-based PT role with 12-hour shifts and 36 hours/week. Good fit if you want acute care experience plus typical travel benefits (housing/stipend details via recruiter).

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Sherwood, AR – Hospital

Type: Travel, full-time (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,081 per week (36 hrs)

Similar hospital PT contract with the same weekly pay and schedule; another option if you want flexibility on start dates or assignment details.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Location: Sherwood, AR

Type: Travel, full-time (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,281 per week (40 hrs, days)

Day-shift PT contract with 8-hour shifts, 5 days/week. Includes day-1 medical, 401(k) matching, paid housing options, and travel/license reimbursement, plus 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Sherwood, AR – Hospital

Type: Travel, full-time (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,580 per week (40 hrs)

Hospital PTA contract with 8-hour shifts and 40 hours/week. Great option if you’re a licensed PTA looking to break into travel with steady hours.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Sherwood, AR – Hospital

Type: Travel, full-time (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,292 per week (40 hrs)

Higher-paying hospital PT contract with 8-hour shifts and 40 hours/week. Ideal if you want maximum weekly pay while staying in one facility.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.