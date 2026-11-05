🏥 Sherman, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Leadership Roles

Sherman’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new leadership and advanced practice roles popping up across hospitals and care centers. If you’re ready to level up your career, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Optum (Amedisys) Location: Sherman, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,188 – $109,782/year (based on experience and other factors)

Lead home health nursing teams and oversee clinical operations, quality of care, and staff performance. This role is great if you have RN management experience and want a stable leadership position with a large, well-known healthcare organization and a full benefits package.

Employer: Texoma Healthcare Center

Location: Sherman, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the dietary department, including meal planning, prep, and service for residents. Good fit if you like leading a team, keeping a kitchen organized, and making sure patients get safe, well-planned meals every day.

Employer: Elite Integral Staffing, LLC (at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital)

(at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital) Location: Sherman, TX

Type: Full-time (10 shifts/month, 12- or 24-hour shifts )

Full-time (10 shifts/month, ) Pay: $80.00/hour

Serve as the solo advanced practice provider in a low-volume ER (about eight patients per 24 hours), with off-site physicians available for backup. Ideal if you’re an experienced NP or PA who likes autonomy, longer shifts, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting links to similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Sherman tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.