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📅 Fine Motor Skill Friday for ages 3–6 at Sherman Library
4 days ago
📅 Fine Motor Skill Friday for Preschoolers at the Library
Bring your little ones to Sherman Public Library on Friday, November 6, 2026, for Fine Motor Skill Friday.
Kids ages 3–6 can enjoy a come-and-go activity station set up all day to help them practice and build fine motor skills through a fun, hands-on activity.
Details:
- Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (drop in anytime during these hours)
- Location: Sherman Public Library, 421 N Travis St, Sherman, TX 75090
- Ages: Geared toward 3–6 year olds
No need to stay the whole time—just stop by when it works for your family and let your child play and learn.
More Info: Calendar • Fine Motor Skill Friday
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