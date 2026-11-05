📅 Fine Motor Skill Friday for ages 3–6 at Sherman Library

📅 Fine Motor Skill Friday for Preschoolers at the Library

Bring your little ones to Sherman Public Library on Friday, November 6, 2026, for Fine Motor Skill Friday.

Kids ages 3–6 can enjoy a come-and-go activity station set up all day to help them practice and build fine motor skills through a fun, hands-on activity.

Details:

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Friday, Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (drop in anytime during these hours)

(drop in anytime during these hours) Location: Sherman Public Library , 421 N Travis St, Sherman, TX 75090

, Ages: Geared toward 3–6 year olds

No need to stay the whole time—just stop by when it works for your family and let your child play and learn.