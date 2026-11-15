Sheridan’s healthcare scene is growing, with new leadership and fresh investment in local care centers. If you’re a nurse looking to put down roots, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: Eduro Healthcare / Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center

Eduro Healthcare / Location: Sheridan, WY

Sheridan, WY Type: Full-time

Pay details: $4,000 sign-on bonus plus potential up to $50,000 in CMS incentive program (for eligible nurses with a 3-year commitment; in addition to regular pay and benefits)

plus potential (for eligible nurses with a 3-year commitment; in addition to regular pay and benefits) Why it’s worth a look: Long-term care role in a skilled nursing facility under new ownership and leadership, with a strong benefits package (401k, medical, dental, vision, PTO, daily pay). You’ll provide hands-on resident care, meds, and treatments while working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Eduro Healthcare / Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center

Eduro Healthcare / Location: Sheridan, WY

Sheridan, WY Type: Full-time

Pay details: $4,000 sign-on bonus plus potential up to $50,000 in CMS incentive program (for eligible nurses with a 3-year commitment; in addition to regular pay and benefits)

plus potential (for eligible nurses with a 3-year commitment; in addition to regular pay and benefits) Why it’s worth a look: RN role in long-term care with new ownership, strong benefits, and room for professional growth. You’ll handle assessments, complex nursing procedures, and supervise LPNs/CNAs while helping shape care plans for residents.

Employer: DayToDay Health

Location: Sheridan, WY

Sheridan, WY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Direct-care RN role in a skilled nursing and rehab setting, focused on compassionate, resident-centered care. You’ll manage meds and treatments, update care plans, supervise CNAs, and keep documentation tight and compliant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar shifts or units open that aren’t in the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.