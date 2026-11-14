Sheridan’s helping‑profession scene is busy right now, with new roles in mental health support and spiritual care. If you like direct work with people and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: VOA Northern Rockies

VOA Northern Rockies Location: Sheridan, WY

Type: Full-time (24/7 residential facility, varied shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Work one‑on‑one and in groups with adults facing mental health and substance use challenges—teaching daily living, coping, and social skills. This role is hands‑on: you’ll help with in‑home skills visits, transport to appointments, basic crisis support, and documentation, with on‑the‑job training and required certifications (CPR, Mental Health First Aid, MANDT) provided after hire.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Sheridan VA Health Care System

Location: Sheridan, WY

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:30–4:00 pm, rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed in posting (grade range GS‑9 to GS‑11)

Provide spiritual and pastoral care to Veterans, families, and staff across hospital units and clinics. You’ll lead worship, offer crisis counseling, join interdisciplinary care teams, and support staff wellness in a pluralistic, multi‑faith setting; requires a graduate theological degree, ecclesiastical endorsement, and chaplain board certification (or temporary appointment path if not yet certified).

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Sheridan VA Health Care System

Location: Sheridan, WY

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:30–4:00 pm, rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: $89,508 – $116,362 per year (GS‑12)

Higher‑level chaplain role focused on specialty clinical ministry (e.g., mental health, hospice, substance use, palliative care). You’ll provide advanced pastoral counseling, lead complex spiritual‑care programs, mentor other chaplains and volunteers, and help shape policies and outcome‑driven chaplaincy services for Veterans.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—skim the posting, check the requirements, and get your application started while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.