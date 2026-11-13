Sheridan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new owners, home health, and big-name pharmacies all hiring. If you’re in patient care or support, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Safeway / Location: Sheridan, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This float pharmacist role lets you work in a fast-paced, progressive setting where you can build real relationships with patients and provide direct care and wellness services. Offers competitive wages, flexible schedules, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), discounts, and possible visa sponsorship (OPT, H-1B, TN).

Employer: Eduro Healthcare – Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center

Location: Sheridan, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($2,000 sign-on bonus)

Join a long-term care unit under new ownership with a focus on high-quality resident care. Full-time CNAs get a $2,000 sign-on bonus, medical/dental/vision, life and disability insurance, 401(k), PTO and holidays, daily pay, FSAs/HSAs, and discount programs.

Employer: Home&Care Home Health

Location: Sheridan, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, carrying out treatment plans from the PT and helping people stay independent. Perks include competitive pay, flexible scheduling, health/dental/vision (FT), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), ongoing education, career growth, and a work–life-balance-focused culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and seeing the full details—Sheridan employers are clearly investing in their teams right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.