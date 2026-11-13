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Middle school boys basketball game at Sheridan Nov. 24
7 days ago
📅 Middle school boys basketball game at Sheridan
Whitehall Middle School boys will play a basketball game at Sheridan on November 24, 2026.
- Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Who: Whitehall middle school boys basketball team, families, and fans
- Where: Sheridan (away game)
If you have a student on the team or just want to support the kids, mark your calendar and plan to be there to cheer them on.
More Info: Middle School Boys Basketball at Sheridan 4:00 pm ...
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