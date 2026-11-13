📅 Middle school boys basketball game at Sheridan

Whitehall Middle School boys will play a basketball game at Sheridan on November 24, 2026.

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Who: Whitehall middle school boys basketball team , families, and fans

Whitehall , families, and fans Where: Sheridan (away game)

If you have a student on the team or just want to support the kids, mark your calendar and plan to be there to cheer them on.