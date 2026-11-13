🚌 Sheridan, WY Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sheridan has a nice mix of steady driving and field leadership roles right now, from local parts runs to federal work and big utility projects.

Here are a few solid transportation-related openings worth a look:

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Sheridan, WY (Sheridan VA Health Care System)

(Sheridan VA Health Care System) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm

Operate and maintain tractors, snow plows, mowers, trash trucks, and more while keeping VA grounds and irrigation systems in top shape. Good fit if you’re handy with heavy equipment, can read basic drawings, and are willing to get a CDL within 6 months.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Sheridan, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, and health benefits)

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Great if you like staying local, have a clean driving record, and want room to grow with a large, stable company.

Employer: Prospect Construction, Inc.

Location: Sheridan, WY (projects across Wyoming and nearby states)

(projects across Wyoming and nearby states) Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed (role includes company truck, medical, bonus plan, 401(k) & profit sharing, PTO, sick leave, and paid holidays)

Lead field crews on underground water and pipeline projects, from trenching and pipe laying to testing and safety oversight. Best for someone with 5+ years of underground utility experience who’s ready to run jobs and doesn’t mind some travel with per diem.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.