💻 Several IT Openings in Sheridan, WY for Tech‑Savvy Pros

Sheridan’s tech scene is small but steady, with solid roles supporting healthcare and government systems. If you like solving problems and helping people with tech, these are worth a look.

Employer: Take2 Consulting, LLC

Take2 Consulting, LLC Location: 1898 Fort Rd, Sheridan, WY 82801 (VA Medical Center campus + offsite training centers)

(VA Medical Center campus + offsite training centers) Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm , 30‑min lunch)

(Monday–Friday, , 30‑min lunch) Clearance: Public Trust (start date 5–6 weeks after offer for clearance)

(start date for clearance) Salary: Not listed

You’ll join a team rolling out and upgrading PCs and related gear for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Day to day, you’ll image and deploy computers, set up docking stations, monitors, printers, scanners, and network connections, and give hands‑on support to staff across the campus.

Highlights:

Work directly with VA staff and support veterans’ care through better tech.

Use your hardware, imaging, and troubleshooting skills on a large refresh project.

skills on a large refresh project. Physical, active role: moving equipment (up to 50 lbs ), pushing carts, running cables under desks and in server closets.

), pushing carts, running cables under desks and in server closets. Requires STEM bachelor’s or HS/GED + 8 years IT experience, plus at least 1 year imaging/installing equipment.

Employer: VOA Northern Rockies (Volunteers of America Northern Rockies)

Location: Sheridan, WY (office environment)

(office environment) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

This role helps run the organization’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) system and related tools like Netsmart MyEvolv, Bells AI, myHealthPointe, LOCUS, Bells Compose, Quality Coach, and OrderConnect NX. You’ll handle help desk tickets, testing, training, system cleanup, and basic reporting.

Highlights:

Mix of IT support, data, and training work in a mission‑driven nonprofit.

work in a mission‑driven nonprofit. Work closely with clinical, data, fiscal, and veteran services teams to keep systems running smoothly.

Focus on troubleshooting, documentation, and process improvement rather than heavy hardware work.

rather than heavy hardware work. Requirements: High school diploma + 2+ years work experience , comfort with Microsoft Office and computers, and prior customer service.

High school diploma + , comfort with and computers, and prior customer service. Preferred: Degree in computer science or related field, basic SQL/data tools, and 1+ year IT experience.

(There are two nearly identical postings for this role; they appear to be the same position, so I’ve listed it once.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers here often value attitude and willingness to learn just as much as your exact resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.