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🏛️ Sheridan BZA: 4 zoning variance hearings on Nov 19, 2026
🏛️ Sheridan BZA: 4 zoning variances & 2027 calendar on Nov 19
The Sheridan Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) will meet on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 5:30 P.M. at the Sheridan Community Center, 300 E 6th Street, Sheridan, IN 46069. The meeting will also stream live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TownofSheridan/streams.
Indiana law says no one is allowed to talk with BZA members ahead of the public hearing if the goal is to influence how they vote on a case. Residents can still share their views in two ways: by sending comments electronically to the planner listed with each petition before the meeting, or by speaking in person during the public hearing.
The meeting will start with routine items: call to order and Pledge of Allegiance, roll call to confirm a quorum, approval of the October 15, 2026 minutes, election of a Vice President, announcements, and a quick review of meeting rules.
Then the Board will hold public hearings on four zoning petitions:
Petition 26-V-13 – 24610 Jerkwater Road (KD Landscaping)
Request: A Variance of Standard to reduce the required side yard setback from 40 feet to 19 feet under Article 5.3 H 2 (Town District standards).
Petition 26-V-14 – 24490 Mule Barn Road (Samuel Clark)
Request: A Variance of Standard to create a 5-acre property where 10 acres are normally required under Article 5.2 D (Town District standards).
Petition 26-V-15 – 28358 Six Points Road, Atlanta (Derek Delph)
Request: A Variance of Use to allow indoor storage for a business in the A-2 General Agriculture zoning district, where this use is not allowed under the Appendix: Permitted Use List (Rural District standards).
Petition 26-V-16 – 28358 Six Points Road, Atlanta (Derek Delph)
Request: A Variance of Standard to allow shipping containers on the site, even though Article 12.3 viii (Rural District standards) does not permit them.
Under non-hearing business, the Board will review and consider approval of the 2027 meeting calendar before adjourning.
Current BZA members:
- Rick Hogge, President – term 01/02/2024–12/31/2027, appointed by the Municipal Executive
- Joseph Brinker (replacement) – term 02/07/2023–12/31/2026, appointed by the Municipal Executive
- Jeff Meister, Member – term 04/18/2024–12/31/2027, appointed by the Municipal Executive
- One Member seat vacant – term 01/16/2025–12/31/2029, to be appointed by the Advisory Plan Commission
- Jeremy Miller (replacement) – term 01/17/2023–12/31/2026, appointed by the Town Council
More Info: https://sheridan.in.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/11...
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