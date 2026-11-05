🏛️ Sheridan BZA: 4 zoning variance hearings on Nov 19, 2026

🏛️ Sheridan BZA: 4 zoning variances & 2027 calendar on Nov 19

The Sheridan Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) will meet on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 5:30 P.M. at the Sheridan Community Center, 300 E 6th Street, Sheridan, IN 46069. The meeting will also stream live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TownofSheridan/streams.

Indiana law says no one is allowed to talk with BZA members ahead of the public hearing if the goal is to influence how they vote on a case. Residents can still share their views in two ways: by sending comments electronically to the planner listed with each petition before the meeting, or by speaking in person during the public hearing.

The meeting will start with routine items: call to order and Pledge of Allegiance, roll call to confirm a quorum, approval of the October 15, 2026 minutes, election of a Vice President, announcements, and a quick review of meeting rules.

Then the Board will hold public hearings on four zoning petitions:

Petition 26-V-13 – 24610 Jerkwater Road (KD Landscaping)

Request: A Variance of Standard to reduce the required side yard setback from 40 feet to 19 feet under Article 5.3 H 2 (Town District standards). Petition 26-V-14 – 24490 Mule Barn Road (Samuel Clark)

Request: A Variance of Standard to create a 5-acre property where 10 acres are normally required under Article 5.2 D (Town District standards). Petition 26-V-15 – 28358 Six Points Road, Atlanta (Derek Delph)

Request: A Variance of Use to allow indoor storage for a business in the A-2 General Agriculture zoning district, where this use is not allowed under the Appendix: Permitted Use List (Rural District standards). Petition 26-V-16 – 28358 Six Points Road, Atlanta (Derek Delph)

Request: A Variance of Standard to allow shipping containers on the site, even though Article 12.3 viii (Rural District standards) does not permit them.

Under non-hearing business, the Board will review and consider approval of the 2027 meeting calendar before adjourning.

Current BZA members: