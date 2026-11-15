undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UFC
UFC 334 bonuses: Thompson, Harrison, Gane & Hokit earn $100K each
By Sourav Chakraborty,5 days ago
Four fighters walked away from UFC 334 with $100,000 bonuses following a night of memorable finishes and hard-fought battles in "The Big Apple."
Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit earned Fight of the Night honors after going the full five rounds. Gane narrowly retained his title, winning a unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the bout 48-47.
Gane-Hokit wins Fight of the Night; Harrison and Thompson claim performance bonuses
Kayla Harrison picked up a Performance of the Night bonus after submitting Amanda Nunes with a fourth-round rear-naked choke to retain her women's bantamweight title.
Stephen Thompson also earned a performance bonus, knocking out Charles Radtke with a spinning wheel kick in his final UFC appearance. The 43-year-old veteran ended his career with a spectacular finish.
2