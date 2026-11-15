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UFC
UFC 334 matches to make: Gane-Volkov 3, Harrison-Perez & more
By Tudor Leonte,5 days ago
Ciryl Gane and Kayla Harrison retained their titles at UFC 334, while Luis Gurule handed one of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s rising flyweights his first loss.
In the UFC 334 main event, Ciryl Gane edged Josh Hokit by unanimous decision to retain the heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison submitted the returning Amanda Nunes in her first women’s bantamweight title defense. Five of the 13 bouts ended inside the distance, including a stoppage win for retiring former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson.
Ciryl Gane, Kayla Harrison and the UFC 334 winners' potential next opponents
Here are four fights to make after the Ultimate Fighting Championship event, plus a rematch worth booking.
Ciryl Gane vs. Alex VolkovIt was a long night at the office for Gane (15-2, 1 NC; 12-2, 1 NC UFC). Hokit (10-1, 4-1 UFC) absorbed plenty of punishment in the opening rounds and kept coming forward. Gane stayed patient, wore down “The Incredible Hok” and took a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring it 48-47.
Volkov (41-11, 15-5 UFC) deserves the next title shot, especially after his dominant win over fellow countryman Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333. “Drago” is 7-1 in his last eight outings, with his only loss in that stretch coming by a disputed decision against Gane. That result gives the UFC all the more reason to book a third meeting.
Kayla Harrison vs. Ailin PerezHarrison (20-1, 4-0 UFC) strengthened her place among the best fighters in women’s MMA by defeating Amanda Nunes (23-6, 16-3 UFC). The former two-division champion had her moments in her first fight in more than three years, but Harrison took her back in the fourth round and forced her to tap to a rear-naked choke.
Perez (14-2, 7-1 UFC) has made a strong case for the next shot. The former two-time South American sanda champion has won seven straight, most recently outpointing Norma Dumont in September. Harrison would be a tough assignment on paper, but Perez’s run has earned her the chance.
Caio Borralho vs. Brendan AllenBorralho (19-2, 1 NC; 9-1 UFC) earned a unanimous decision over Yousri Belgaroui (11-4, 3-1 UFC). “The Natural” used clinches and takedowns to limit Belgaroui’s opportunities on the feet.
Allen (28-7, 16-4 UFC) makes sense next. The former Legacy Fighting Alliance champion has won four straight and 11 of his last 13 UFC bouts. Most recently, he submitted Christian Leroy Duncan with a fifth-round rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night 290. The winner would have a strong case for a middleweight title shot.
Uros Medic vs. Kevin HollandMedic (14-3-1, 8-3-1 UFC) and Holland (29-15-1, 1 NC; 16-12-1, 1 NC UFC) fought to a majority draw at welterweight. One judge scored the bout 29-27 for Holland, while the other two had it 28-28. Holland came close to finishing Medic with a brabo choke in the first round, and Medic rocked Holland with hard punches in the closing seconds.
Between those exchanges, referee Marc Goddard deducted a point from Medic after a second low blow. Without the deduction, and with the judges’ round scores otherwise unchanged, Medic would have won by split decision. It was a good fight with no winner. Let’s run it back.
Luis Gurule vs. Jose OchoaGurule (12-4, 2-4 UFC) pulled off one of the night’s biggest upsets, handing Bilal Hasan (10-1, 1 NC; 1-1 UFC) his first professional loss by split decision. The Factory X representative’s late ground control exposed an area where “The IndoNinja” still has room to improve.
Next, “Grim” should face another developing flyweight in Ochoa (9-2, 1 NC; 2-2 UFC), who is coming off a decision win over Clayton Carpenter at UFC 328 in May. Ochoa has alternated wins and losses in the UFC, while Gurule has a chance to build on his biggest win yet. This one should be fun.
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