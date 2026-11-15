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UFC
Ciryl Gane edges Josh Hokit, Kayla Harrison submits Amanda Nunes at UFC 334
By Robert Sargent,4 days ago
Ciryl Gane retained the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight championship and handed Josh Hokit his first professional loss with a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York. All three judges scored the fight 48-47 for Gane.
Hokit (10-1, 4-1 UFC) charged forward and tripped Gane (15-2, 1 NC; 12-2, 1 NC UFC) seconds into the fight. Gane scrambled to his feet and caught Hokit in the left eye with a finger. The action continued without a timeout, and Gane landed jabs as Hokit pressed forward with wide overhand rights. Gane planted his feet and put together one of his best combinations of the round, but Hokit lifted and slammed him before the bell.
Gane retains heavyweight title by narrow decision as Harrison chokes out Nunes
Hokit kept up the pressure in the second round. Gane landed jabs and counter uppercuts, while Hokit bloodied the champion’s nose with right hands. In the third, Hokit caught a knee to the body and took Gane’s back. After Gane stood, Hokit landed short elbows in the clinch throughout the rest of the round.
Gane used uppercuts to deter Hokit’s entries in the fourth and began landing more consistently to the body. Hokit’s punches lost some of their power in the fifth, while Gane continued to mix his attacks to the head and body at range and in the clinch. Hokit caught Gane with two hard right hooks with about a minute left but couldn’t follow up.
In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison (20-1, 4-0 UFC) retained her women’s bantamweight title by submitting Amanda Nunes (23-6, 16-3 UFC) with a rear-naked choke at 1:27 of Round 4. Harrison was returning from neck surgery, while Nunes was fighting for the first time since retiring as champion in June 2023.
Nunes followed an early leg kick with a combination, stunned Harrison twice with right hooks and countered a takedown attempt with a short uppercut. She rolled through a subsequent takedown and stood, but Harrison threw her back to the mat and landed punches and elbows from a scarf hold. Nunes went for takedowns of her own in the second round. She got Harrison down to a seated position once, but Harrison reversed the next attempt with a throw, trapped Nunes in a crucifix and landed punches and elbows.
Harrison looked tired at the start of the third. Nunes took her down against the fence and later took her back when Harrison tried to throw her. Harrison turned into Nunes’ guard and opened a cut with an elbow. Nunes landed a left hook in the clinch in the fourth, but Harrison tripped her and secured the choke that forced the tap. Harrison did not announce a retirement decision in her post-fight remarks.
Caio Borralho (19-2, 1 NC; 9-1 UFC) earned his second win of the year with a unanimous decision over Yousri Belgaroui (11-4, 3-1 UFC) at middleweight. Borralho took Belgaroui’s back and secured a body triangle in the opening round, but Belgaroui defended a neck crank and a guillotine before landing a head kick and a right cross. Borralho hurt him with a right hook in the second and added a left cross before securing a late takedown. Belgaroui threatened with a guillotine and briefly hurt Borralho with a knee in the third, but Borralho took him down again. All three judges scored it 30-27 for Borralho.
Kevin Holland (29-15-1, 1 NC; 16-12-1, 1 NC UFC) and Uros Medic (14-3-1, 8-3-1 UFC) fought to a majority draw at welterweight. Holland dropped Medic with three uppercuts in the first round and threatened with a Brabo choke, but Medic escaped. Two accidental groin kicks slowed Holland in the second. He took the full five minutes to recover from the second foul, and Medic was deducted a point.
Holland spent much of the first two minutes of the final round clinching with Medic. Medic rocked him with three consecutive left hooks in the closing seconds but couldn’t finish him. Two of the scores announced by Bruce Buffer did not match the official scorecards, which showed one judge scoring the bout 29-27 for Medic and two scoring it 28-28.
Related » UFC 334 round-by-round scoring
Luis Gurule (12-4, 2-4 UFC) handed Bilal Hasan (10-1, 1 NC; 1-1 UFC) his first loss by split decision in the main card opener. Hasan mixed kicks from both stances and targeted the body early, but Gurule dropped him with a counter right hook. Hasan landed knees from the clinch in the second round before Gurule took him down and delivered elbows late in the round. Gurule took Hasan down again early in the third despite taking an elbow that opened a cut above his left eye. He kept Hasan on the mat and landed punches and elbows through the final bell. Two judges scored it 29-28 for Gurule, while the third had it 29-28 for Hasan.
Former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson (18-9-1, 13-9-1 UFC) closed the prelims and his career with a third-round TKO of Charles Radtke (12-6, 5-3 UFC). Radtke took Thompson down early, and an accidental clash of heads opened a cut beside Thompson’s eye. Thompson worked back to his feet and found success with jabs as Radtke slowed. Radtke took him down again in the second but couldn’t keep him there. Thompson nearly finished the fight late in the round with a kick to the body and a knee.
Thompson wobbled Radtke with a side kick to the face early in the third, then denied his attempts to take the fight back to the mat. “Wonderboy” dropped Radtke with a spinning wheel kick to the head for the TKO at 2:54 of Round 3.
Chris Duncan (16-3, 7-2 UFC) used a steady diet of kicks to earn a unanimous decision over Drew Dober (29-16, 1 NC; 15-12, 1 NC UFC) at lightweight. Duncan targeted Dober’s body and head with kicks but had him on unsteady legs with a short right hook. Duncan appeared to hurt his leg when a kick struck Dober’s elbow, though he resumed kicking in the second round. Dober landed two uppercuts late in that round and hurt Duncan with a flurry in the third. Duncan responded with a slam and struck from half guard until the bell. The judges scored it 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27 for Duncan.
Terrance McKinney (19-9, 9-6 UFC) missed weight for his scheduled lightweight bout but stopped Jim Miller (39-20, 1 NC; 28-19, 1 NC UFC) at 1:53 of the first round. Both southpaws landed left hooks in the opening minute, and McKinney cut Miller above the right eye with jabs. McKinney then dropped him with a left hand and followed with six more punches on the ground for the TKO.
Cesar Almeida (8-3, 4-3 UFC) handed former training partner Donte Johnson (9-1, 3-1 UFC) his first loss in a brief brawl at a 190-pound catchweight. Almeida dropped Johnson with a right hook after taking two kicks to the body. Johnson regained his feet and tried to fire back, but Almeida dropped him again with three right hands for the TKO at 3:20 of Round 1.
Melquizael Costa (27-8, 8-3 UFC) held off a late rally from Jared Gordon (21-10, 1 NC; 9-9, 1 NC UFC) to earn a unanimous decision at lightweight. Costa attacked the body with kicks in the opening round and dropped Gordon with a spinning back kick at the bell. Gordon caught a knee and took Costa down in the second, then escaped a triangle choke and threatened with a rear-naked choke. Gordon added two takedowns in the third and took Costa’s back again before the final bell, but Costa did more damage when the fight returned to the feet. All three judges scored it 29-28 for Costa.
Decorated jiu-jitsu practitioner Beatriz Mesquita (9-0, 4-0 UFC) submitted Macy Chiasson (10-7, 8-7 UFC) at 3:23 of the first round to continue her rise at women’s bantamweight. Mesquita took Chiasson’s back, pulled her to the mat and flattened her out. “Bia” landed punches before securing the rear-naked choke.
Juan Diaz (17-1-1, 2-0 UFC) missed the bantamweight limit but earned a unanimous decision over Heili Alateng (18-11-2, 6-4-1 UFC). Diaz used his jab to set up straight rights and uppercuts in the opening round and continued landing right hands in the second. He controlled the final round with jabs and combinations and stopped Alateng’s only takedown attempt. Alateng staggered Diaz with a counter right hook with 10 seconds left, but all three judges scored it 30-27 for Diaz.
Evan Elder (11-2, 4-2 UFC) opened the card with a unanimous decision over debuting lightweight Samuel Sanches (11-2, 0-1 UFC). Elder hurt Sanches early with two left hooks and a knee, then took him down. Sanches grabbed the cage twice as he stood and began landing combinations, but Elder dropped him with a right hand before the bell.
Sanches dropped Elder with a right cross 75 seconds into the second round. Elder got back up, landed punches to the head and body and took Sanches down. The striking was relatively even in the third, but Elder landed three takedowns, and Sanches lost a point for another cage grab. All three judges scored it 30-26 for Elder.
Editor's note: This item was updated at 1:01 p.m. ET to correct that the 29-27 score was for Medic, not Holland.
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