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UFC
UFC 337 heads to Orlando for fifth event at Kia Center
By Tudor Leonte,4 days ago
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Orlando, Florida, for UFC 337 on Feb. 20, 2027, at Kia Center.
The promotion announced the event during the UFC 334 broadcast. UFC 337 will stream live on Paramount+. No bouts have been announced.
UFC’s history at Kia Center in OrlandoUFC 337 will be the promotion’s fifth event in Orlando, all at the same arena. The venue, then known as Amway Center, hosted UFC on Fox 11 in April 2014, UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015, UFC on Fox 28 in February 2018 and UFC on ESPN 42 in 2022. Stephen Thompson defeated Kevin Holland in the main event of the UFC’s most recent visit.
The UFC also announced five events leading up to Orlando: UFC Fight Night 296 in Dallas on Jan. 16, UFC Fight Night 297 in Las Vegas on Jan. 23, UFC 336 on Jan. 30, UFC Fight Night 298 in Sydney on Feb. 6 and UFC Fight Night 299 in Cleveland on Feb. 13.