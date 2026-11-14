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Andre Galvao overwhelms Rousimar ‘Toquinho’ Palhares in ACBJJ 23 stoppage
By Marcelo Alonso,3 days ago
Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Russian wrestling and sambo have produced some of the most compelling matchups in modern mixed martial arts. That rivalry took center stage at the 23rd edition of ACBJJ in Rio de Janeiro, where Brazilian and Russian grapplers squared off under a variety of rulesets.
Of the event's 20 matches, 11 featured Brazilians against Russians. With the hometown crowd behind them, the Brazilians rallied late to claim a 6-5 victory in the head-to-head competition.
In the main event, a rematch of the 2011 ADCC final, Andre Galvao once again defeated Rousimar “Toquinho” Palhares, this time under Battle Jiu-Jitsu rules.
Galvao dominates Palhares in Battle Jiu-Jitsu rematch as Brazil edges Russia 6-5
Palhares, nicknamed "Toquinho," entered as the favorite because of his greater MMA experience. He pressed forward from the opening bell, looking to capitalize on his striking with punches and kicks as Galvao circled along the edge of the ring.
Midway through one of Palhares' advances, Galvao secured a double-leg takedown and took complete control. He swept, passed guard, advanced to mount and took Palhares' back.
Palhares attempted a footlock, but Galvao, the leader of Atos Jiu-Jitsu, defended the submission and continued his attack, landing a series of punches to the body.
Near the end of the nine-minute contest, Galvao jumped over Palhares' guard, landing with both feet on his opponent's abdomen. With Palhares visibly exhausted, the referee stopped the fight and awarded Galvao the victory.
In the co-main event, multiple-time world champion Rodolfo Vieira made quick work of Andre Sergipano in a no-gi matchup. Vieira secured a takedown, advanced to mount and finished the fight with a kata-gatame, an arm-triangle choke.
Another Battle Jiu-Jitsu matchup featured former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters Gleison Tibau and Philip Rowe. Tibau, a Brazilian veteran, defeated the American by decision after controlling much of the contest from top position.
Tibau secured an early takedown and maintained control for nearly the entire match. Taking advantage of rules permitting strikes below the head, he repeatedly landed punches to Rowe's body.
Herdeson Batista also delivered a dominant performance against former UFC fighter and "The Ultimate Fighter" winner Kelvin Gastelum.
Batista took Gastelum's back twice and threatened several submissions. Gastelum's best opportunity came when he managed to reverse positions and take Batista's back, but the Brazilian ultimately secured a points victory.
One of the night's biggest highlights came from two-time PFL champion Antonio Carlos Jr., who energized the hometown crowd with a victory over Ivan Shtyrkov.
The Brazilian attempted a flying triangle, passed guard, took Shtyrkov's back and threatened a rear-naked choke. Although he could not secure the submission, Antonio earned a points victory and captured the All-Stars no-gi belt.
In another Battle Jiu-Jitsu contest, former UFC fighters Edson Barboza and Rashid Magomedov engaged in an almost entirely stand-up battle.
The two exchanged body punches and kicks throughout the match, rarely attempting to initiate grappling exchanges. Magomedov ultimately landed the more powerful strikes and earned a points victory.
Despite the intense rivalry between Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Russian sambo, the atmosphere behind the scenes was notably friendly. Athletes and representatives from both countries interacted with mutual respect throughout the event.
Held in Rio de Janeiro, the city closely associated with the origins of the Gracie family's jiu-jitsu legacy, the event also attracted an impressive gathering of combat sports legends.
Among those in the VIP area were Jose Aldo, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Fernando Augusto, Carlos Rosado, a black belt from Carlson Gracie's first generation, and Leonardo Castello Branco.
According to former UFC fighter Davi Ramos, who helped promote the event in Brazil, ACBJJ is expected to return to Rio de Janeiro in early 2027.