The Professional Fighters League
returned to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for an action-packed mixed martial arts event.
The PFL Dubai
card featured 13 fights, eight of which ended inside the distance. In the headliner, Sergey Bilostenniy
upset Vadim Nemkov
to capture the PFL heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, Patrick Habirora
tapped out Omar El Dafrawy
in their welterweight clash.
Here are five interesting matchups for the main card winners.A bantamweight title fight headlines PFL Lyon: Tune in on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. ET on the ESPN app
.
Bilostenniy (16-4, 5-1 PFL) put on a surgical performance, outsmarting his former training partner Nemkov (20-3, 1 NC; 3-1 PFL) in the championship headliner. The Raty Team representative showcased an educated jab that landed several times, possibly breaking Nemkov’s nose. When the dust settled, Bilostenniy captured the championship by unanimous decision, with scores of 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47. The first title challenger should be 2024 PFL heavyweight champ Goltsov (38-9, 16-4 PFL), who crushed Maxwell Djantou Nana
(9-3, 4-2 PFL) with punches in the opening frame of their clash
earlier on the card. With a 5-1 record in his last six appearances, including a win over Oleg Popov
, Goltsov should ride straight to a title shot.
If any critics were left, Habirora (10-0, 6-0 PFL) silenced them after today’s performance. “The Belgian Bomber” completely dismantled El Dafrawy (16-7, 6-2 PFL) with a vicious guillotine choke that