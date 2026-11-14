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Sergey Bilostenniy outpoints Vadim Nemkov to become PFL heavyweight champion
By Mike Sloan,3 days ago
Sergey Bilostenniy was the superior fighter in the main event of PFL Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday, as he wrested the PFL heavyweight championship from reigning champ Vadim Nemkov.
Bilostenniy (16-4) controlled the pace for much of the five rounds and kept Nemkov (20-3, 1 NC) at bay with timely head punches, mixed with several leg kicks. Nemkov, a former Bellator light heavyweight champion, tried to use his grappling prowess early and nearly landed a belly-down armbar in the first, but Bilostenniy was wise and kept the fight off the canvas the rest of the way.
Bilostenniy busted up Nemkov’s face with jabs and wore his fellow Russian countryman down, and when the final sounded, there was no doubt as to who the victor was. In the end, two of the cageside judges favored Bilostenniy with scores of 48-47, while the third saw it for him 49-46, ending Nemkov’s 10-year winning streak.
Related » PFL Dubai round-by-round scoring
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A bantamweight title fight headlines PFL Lyon: Tune in on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. ET on the ESPN app.
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