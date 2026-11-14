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UFC
UFC 334 ‘Gane vs. Hokit’ play-by-play, results & round scoring
By Brian Knapp,11 days ago
Sherdog's live UFC 334 “Gane vs. Hokit” coverage will begin Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.
Evan Elder (156) vs. Samuel Sanches (153.6)
Round 1Lightweights kick off UFC 334 festivities inside Madison Square Garden, as Elder (10-2, 3-2 UFC) squares off with Sanches (11-1, 0-0 UFC) at 155 pounds. Kevin MacDonald administers the law and order. They forego the glove touch. Elder walks through heavy fire, staggers the Brazilian with a left hook and pursues an early finish. He executes a takedown, lands in half guard and goes to work on the ground. This might prove fortuitous for Sanches, who gets a chance to shake off the cobwebs. Elder maneuvers behind him. Sanches gets to his knees, grabs the fence and gets to his feet. Elder stays glued to him along the cage. He lands an elbow on the break, then turns to low kicks. Sanches counters with a straight right. Body kick from Elder. Halfway home in what has been a busy first round. One-two from Elder, who backs it up with a head kick. Sanches pins him to the fence with punches, then resets in open space. Sharp jab from the Brazilian followed by a right hand over the top. Thudding one-two from Sanches, who once again pins him to the fence with punches. Elder answers with a leg kick. They trade jabs. Overhand right from Elder, who turns back to the leg kicks. Sanches lands on the counter. Elder connects with a straight right and drops the off-balance Brazilian in the closing seconds.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Elder
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Elder
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Elder
Round 2Back at it for the middle stanza. They trade jabs out of the gate. Elder targets the upper lead leg with kicks. Sanches shakes off a takedown attempt and delivers a knee up the middle, then resets. More jabs from the Brazilian. They exchange body blows. Sanches sits down the American with a straight right, allows him to stand and pours on additional punishment. Elder answers with a cracking right and shoots on the hips but goes nowhere. Sanches forces him to clinch. Elder lands a knee to the body and breaks. He sneaks in a right hand over the top, then scores with hooks from both hands. Two minutes left in the round. Sharp one-two from Sanches. Elder responds in kind, then goes to the body. Sanches reacts noticeably. Elder weathers an apparent eye poke, targets the head and body with jabs, shoots and secures a double-leg takedown. Smart tactical approach from the underdog.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Elder
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Elder
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Elder
Round 3Sanches could be in a two-round hole here and might need a finish to salvage his Octagon debut. Elder approaches behind punches and eats an elbow that draws blood. He changes levels and completes another takedown. Sanches gets back to his feet, only to get dragged down to the mat. Elder controls the farside wrist and flirts with a hammerlock, allowing his opponent to stand. Sanches breaks free and lands to right hands. Elder crashes forward, resets and paws with his lead hand. Another standing elbow lands for Sanches. Elder circles on the outside, whiffs on a one-two and scores with his jab. Midway through the round. Elder sneaks in a right uppercut and a right hand over the top. Sanches backs him up with return fire. Elder shoots and drives through a double-leg into a takedown, landing in side control. Ninety seconds on the clock. Elder wheels behind the kneeling Brazilian, makes a pass at a rear-naked choke and scores with punches. Sanches grabs the fence and loses a point. Elder chases an arm-triangle, loses position and stands. He lands a low kick and a right hook to the body. Sanches answers with an elbow over the top. Elder secures a body lock and nets another takedown. He drops elbows, punches and hammerfists to salt away a likely decision.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-8 Elder (30-26 Elder)
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-8 Elder (30-26 Elder)
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-8 Elder (30-26 Elder)
The Official ResultEvan Elder def. Samuel Sanches—Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Juan Diaz (136.4: Missed Weight) vs. Heili Alateng (135.6)
Round 1Next on the UFC 334 docket: a bantamweight tilt pitting an overweight Diaz (16-1-1, 1-0 UFC) against Alateng (18-10-2, 6-3-1 UFC) at 135 pounds. Keith Peterson draws the officiating assignment. A customary glove touch and show of respect gets them started. Diaz opens with a left hook, then a leg kick. One-two from Alateng. Diaz looks to counter, then turns to his jab. Sharp one-two from the Peruvian. Diaz sneaks in two left hooks, then lures his opponent in the clinch. They separate. Alateng scores with an inside leg kick. More jabs from Diaz, who then shoots a right hand to the body. Diaz lands a one-two and evades the return fire. They clinch again, and Diaz scores with a knee to the body before pressing his counterpart into the cage. They exchange shots and separate. Alateng sneaks in a right hand over the top. Diaz answers with a body kick and punches to the head. Alateng clinches, and they trade knees to the body. They separate and float to the center. Diaz continues to pester the Mongolian with his lead hand. One-two from the Peruvian to close the round.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Diaz
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Diaz
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Diaz
Round 2After the first five minutes, Alateng finds himself faced with an uphill climb. Diaz greets him with a jab. They trade low kicks. Diaz cuts loose with a one-two, follows with a jab and lands another one-two. He now zeroes in on the body. Alateng answers with a left hook upstairs. More jabs from Diaz. They clinch in the center. Diaz controls the position and pushes the Peruvian to the fence. They trade knees, then separate. More lead-hand punishment from Diaz. Midway through the round. Heavy body kick from Diaz. He doubles up on right uppercuts and follows with a left hook. Slick stuff from Diaz. Alateng flicks out his jab. Diaz answers in kind. He lands hooks from both sides, resets and connects with a one-two. Damage piling up on Alateng’s face. Diaz crashes into the clinch, lands a close-range knee and elbow and resets. Alateng a step or two behind on the feet. More jabs from Diaz.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Diaz
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Diaz
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Diaz
Round 3Alateng almost certainly needs a finish as they wade into the final five minutes. Diaz opens with jabs and shoots a straight right to the body. Alateng gives ground, feints and eats more shots to the head. Diaz starting to turn up the heat. They trade left hooks. Diaz doubles up on his jab. Alateng answers with an overhand right. Diaz counters a level change with a low kick, then lands a series of blistering power punches to the head. He triples up on his jab and forces Alateng to retreat. Midway through the round. Alateng snatches a single-leg in the center of the cage. Diaz defends without issue, then hammers away with punches. Has to be disconcerting for Alateng. Diaz fires a front kick, connects with a jab and misses with a follow-up right. He sticks and moves with a little more than a minute left on the click. They trade in the center of the cage. More jabs from Diaz, who has controlled virtually every minute of this fight. He strings together a volley of punches. Alateng answers and appears to stagger the Peruvian with a right uppercut, but the finish he needs does not materialize.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Diaz (30-27 Diaz)
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Diaz (30-27 Diaz)
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Diaz (30-27 Diaz)
The Official ResultJuan Diaz def. Heili Alateng—Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Macy Chiasson (134.8) vs. Beatriz Mesquita (135.8)
Round 1Women’s bantamweights are next to the stage at UFC 334, where Chiasson (10-6, 8-6 UFC) awaits the undefeated Mesquita (8-0, 3-0 UFC) at 135 pounds. Blake Grice adjudicates matters. They circle at the start, Chiasson with a noticeably height and reach advantage. She paws with her jab. Mesquita stalks and jabs, slowly closing the distance. She sneaks behind Chiasson, elevates her and nearly secures a takedown. Mesquita eventually gets the takedown and unleashes her ground-and-pound from half guard. Midway through the round. Mesquite climbs to full mount, floats to the back and flattens out her opponent. She drops a vicious 12-to-6 elbow, smashes away with punches, cinches the rear-naked choke and laces a body triangle for good measure. Chiasson has no choice but to tap.
The Official ResultBeatriz Mesquita def. Macy Chiasson—Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 3:23 R1
Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Melquizael Costa (155.4)
Round 1The spotlight at UFC 334 returns to the lightweight division, as Gordon (21-9, 9-8 UFC) toes the line against Costa (26-8, 7-3 UFC) at 155 pounds. Charged with policing the proceedings, Marc Goddard beckons them forward. Gordon presses forward behind a body kick. Front kick to the body from Costa. He flicks out a jab, stays patient and hunts counters. Two more front kicks to the body from Costa. Gordon blocks a high kick. He crashes into the clinch, then separates. More kicks from Costa, who targets the American at all levels. Gordon reaching on his punches. He eats another body kick. Costa circles and continues to fire off kicks. He whiffs on a wheel kick, then turns his attention back to the midsection. Ninety seconds left. Costa stings his counterpart with a head kick and left hook. Gordon’s left arm taking a beating blocking kicks. He clinches but gains no ground.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Costa
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Costa
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Costa
Round 2Costa picks up where he left off with the kicks, some to the body, some to the head and some to the legs. Gordon ducks into a takedown and gets to work in full guard. Costa cinches a triangle from the bottom. He transitions to an armbar, then goes back to the triangle. Gordon escapes and moves behind the Brazilian. He flirts with a rear-naked choke but stays attached. Costa stands and frees himself. Two minutes on the clock. They trade left hooks along the fence. Gordon makes a pass at another takedown but winds up on the bottom. He scrambles, reshoots and secures the takedown. Costa neutralizes him from the bottom. Gordon mixes in some short punches and passes to half guard. He ends the round with some standing-to-ground punches.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Gordon
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Gordon
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Gordon
Round 3Could be a round apiece here. Gordon ducks a high kick and slings the Brazilian to the mat. Costa escapes to his feet. Gordon clinches and completes a trip takedown. He climbs to full mount briefly, then settles in half guard. Costa gets to his knees at the base of the fence, then stands. He lands a body kick and an uppercut. Gordon shoots and pins the Brazilian to the fence. They separate. Body kick from Costa, who follows with a one-two and an inside low kick. Two minutes on the clock. Costa lands an uppercut at close range, then targets the body with a left hook. Another uppercut from Costa, who pieces together a multi-strike combo. They trade. Both men land. Costa denies a takedown attempt, lands a front kick and narrowly misses a spinning elbow. Gordon gets in on the hips and drags the action to the mat in the waning seconds. Costa counters with a kneebar as the bell sounds.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Costa (29-28 Costa)
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Costa (29-28 Costa)
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Costa (29-28 Costa)
The Official ResultMelquizael Costa def. Jared Gordon—Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Donte Johnson (189) vs. Cesar Almeida (189.6)
Round 1They keep the UFC 334 line moving with a catchweight affair between the unbeaten Johnson (9-0, 3-0 UFC) and Almeida (7-3, 3-3 UFC) at 190 pounds. MacDonald steps in as the third man in the cage and gives the green light. Johnson plows forward behind a jab and two leg kicks, looking to crowd his opponent early. Almeida steps into a right hand. Johnson gets off a Superman punch, follows it with straight shots and resets. One-two from Johnson. Almeida lands an overhand left and backs it up with a left hook to the body. Johnson circles. Almeida connects with hooks from both hands. He whiffs on an elbow, scores with a jab to the head and then zeroes in on the body. Body kick from Johsnon. Almeida floors the American with a right hand, swarms him with follow-up shots and flirts with a guillotine. Johnson gets to his feet and eats more shots. He returns fire and pays for it. Almeida drops his opponent with a right hook, lands another behind it and prompts the stoppage.
The Official ResultCesar Almeida def. Donte Johnson—TKO (Punches) 3:20 R1
Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Terrance McKinney (160.2: Missed Weight)
Round 1Attention at UFC 334 now shifts to a lightweight confrontation slotting the venerable Miller (39-19, 28-18 UFC) opposite the overweight McKinney (18-9, 8-6 UFC) at 155 pounds. Peterson oversees the action. Away they go. McKinney greets the veteran with jabs, lands a one-two and rattles the New Jersey native’s cage with an uppercut. Miller answers with a pair of right hooks and an inside leg kick. One-two from Miller. McKinney doubles up on his jab. Miller lands with a counter left over the top. Front kick to the body from McKinney, who zaps his opponent with a straight left. Miller stumbles and collapses, then eats a barrage of follow-up shots that forces Peterson’s hand.
The Official ResultTerrance McKinney def. Jim Miller—TKO (Punches) 1:53 R1
Drew Dober (155.4) vs. Chris Duncan (155.4)
Round 1Next up at UFC 334: a lightweight battle matching Dober (29-15, 15-11 UFC) with Duncan (15-3, 6-2 UFC) at 155 pounds. Grice takes the reins as referee. Dober paws with his lead hand. Duncan greets him with an inside leg kick. They exchange body kicks. Dober scores with a straight left, then gets back to his jab. Duncan responds with a body kick. The Scot lands a head kick, then buckles Dober with a right hook. Body kick from Duncan, then another. He follows it with a chopping right hand over the top. Significant damage to Dober’s right eye already. Duncan clinches and drives his counterpart to the fence. They separate. Ninety seconds to go in the round. Dober counters a body kick with a straight left. He swarms with punches and lands a knee to the body. Inside leg kick from Dober to close the round.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Duncan
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Duncan
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Duncan
Round 2Duncan greets the American with a series of kicks to various levels. He steps into a clean right hand over the top, resets and fires off a combination. Duncan connects with another straight right, then follows it with a sweeping low kick. Dober answer with a leg kick and a few jabs. Duncan continues to unleash kicks to the legs, body and head. They trade right hands. Two minutes left in the round. They circle and paw at one another. Dober hunts for a home for a straight left, as the action slows. Duncan lands an elbow and a body kick. Dober responds with a volley of upper cuts from the collar tie. Duncan steps into a knee to the body near the end of the round.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Duncan
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Duncan
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Duncan
Round 3They hug to start Round 3. Duncan opens with a one-two and another body kick. Dober gets off hooks from both hands. Inside leg kick from Dober, who shoots a straight left to the body. Duncan changes levels and shoots on the hips. Dober denies the takedown. Body kick from Duncan. More pressure from Dober, perhaps sensing he is behind on the card. He blocks a high kick, presses forward behind one-twos and keeps Duncan on the back foot. Duncan steps forward with hooks from both hands, then lands a glancing Superman punch. Two minutes on the clock. Duncan not throwing much anymore. They trade right hands in the center of the cage. Body kick from Duncan. Dober lunging on his punches with a little more than a minute left. He doubles up on the left hand, eats a body kick and sneaks in a right hand. Duncan ducks a punch and secures a takedown. He sets up in half guard and milks valuable time off the clock. Elbows drop next, several at a time, to close it out.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Dober (29-28 Duncan)
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Dober (29-28 Duncan)
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Dober (29-28 Duncan)
The Official ResultChris Duncan def. Drew Dober—Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Stephen Thompson (170.6) vs. Charles Radtke (170.8)
Round 1Welterweights put the UFC 334 prelims to bed, as the retiring Thompson (17-9-1, 12-9-1 UFC) collides with Radtke (12-5, 5-2 UFC) at 170 pounds. Goddard acts as the watchdog and clears them for combat. Radtke presses forward. Thompson lands a side kick to the body and counters a low kick with a right hook. More crowding from Radtke. He powers into a double-leg takedown. Thompson builds a base while eating punches and eventually gets to his feet. He turns and faces Radtke, who utilizes foot stomps. Midway through the round. Radtke mixes in short punches to the body and head, ignoring boos from the crowd. Thompson tries to free himself from the clinch, snatches a collar tie, delivers some knees to the body and separates. Thompson circles on the outside and scores with straight punches from both sides. Radtke presses forward but fails to cut off the cage. They trade jabs and counters at the end of the round.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Radtke
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Radtke
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Radtke
Round 2Off they go for the second round. Radtke doubles up on straight rights. Thompson switches stances and scores with a low kick, then targets the body with a front-leg side kick. Another low kick from Thompson. Radtke shoots and secures another double-leg takedown. Thompson stands and turns his opponent into the fence. They separate and trade jabs. Strong leg kick from Thompson, who circles and continues to throw. Radtke answers with an uppercut. He snatches a single-leg and drives Thompson into the fence. Radtke scores with short-range punches in the clinch. Two minutes left in the round. Restlessness growing in the crow. Thompson separates, steps into a body kick and defends a takedown. He mixes in a wheel kick and a hook kick, then unleashes a three-punch volley. Far more activity in this round from the karateka. Another three-piece combo from Thompson. Radtke’s output has dwindled noticeably. Thompson sprawls on a desperation takedown and slams a knee into Radtke’s body before the bell sounds.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Thompson
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Thompson
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Thompson
Round 3Anyone’s fight entering the third round. Thompson greets him with a leg kick and pecks away with punches. Side kick to the body from Thompson, who lands a beautiful hook kick upstairs. More inactivity from Radtke. Sharp one-two from Thompson, who sidesteps a weak takedown attempt. Four-punch combo from Thompson. Radtke plows forward with punches and engages his opponent in the clinch. Thompson stymies his efforts and drives elbows into the side of his head. He breaks free and forces Radtke to give chase. Two body kicks from Thompson, who follows with punches upstairs. Radtke whiffs on a straight left. Thompson lands a spinning wheel kick that sets his counterpart on rubbery legs and ultimately drops him where he stands. Goddard rushes in to stop it. Storybook ending to Thompson’s stellar career.
The Official ResultStephen Thompson def. Charles Radtke—TKO (Spinning Wheel Kick) 2:54 R3
Bilal Hasan (125.4) vs. Luis Gurule (125.2)
Round 1Flyweights light the fuse for the UFC 334 main card, as the undefeated Hasan (10-0, 1-0 UFC) locks horns with Gurule (11-4, 1-4 UFC) at 125 pounds. MacDonald administers the law and order. They meet in the middle. Immediate stance switch from Hasan, who opens with a low kick. Spinning back kick to the body from Hasan. He slaps Gurule with a head kick. Another spinning back kick to the body from Hasan. Gurule eating kicks to all levels. Hasan circles, snatches a collar tie and scores with knees to the body. Leg kick from Gurule. Midway through the round. Gurule trying to crowd the Indonesian prospect. Multi-punch burst from Hasan, who then connects with a front kick to the body. Gurule gets a knockdown, as he knocks his opponent off-balance with a right hand over the top. Hasan delivers a front kick to the body. Gurule steps forward with winging power punches, though most of them miss the mark. More kicks to the body from Hasan. Inside low kick from Gurule to end the period.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Hasan
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Hasan
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Hasan
Round 2Hasan opens with kicks to the lead leg and body. Gurule sneaks in a right hook. Hasan answers with a one-two. Gurule clinches, changes levels and snatches a single-leg. Hasan defends the takedown and floats back to open space, then throws his kicks back into gear. Hard inside low kick from Gurule. Hasan shoots a right hand to the body, then doubles up on kicks. Gurule catches a kick, pushes his counterpart backward and gets off hooks from both hands. Hasan steps into a knee up the middle, lands a low kick and throws a spinning backfist. Gurule blocks it. Hasan lands an uppercut. Gurule ducks into a double-leg takedown and completes it with roughly 90 seconds left in the round. Mild ground-and-pound ensues. Gurule lands an elbow, then another, along with punches to the body and more elbows.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Gurule
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Gurule
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Hasan
Round 3Hasan greets the underdog with a front kick to the body and steps into a right hand. Gurule eats a vertical elbow, then backs up a right hand with a clean takedown inside the first minute. Blood pouring from a wound near one of Gurule’s eyes, courtesy of the elbow. He maintains top position, moves to half guard and scores with ground-and-pound. Halfway home in the last round. Fans boo, but the results speak for themselves. More short punches from Gurule. He mixes in a few forearm strikes and elbows. One minute left. If nothing else, Gurule has exposed some holes in the prospect’s game. Hasan chases a triangle, then closes guard. Gurule postures and punches to leave his stamp on the match.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Gurule (29-28 Gurule)
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Gurule (29-28 Gurule)
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Gurule (29-28 Hasan)
The Official ResultLuis Gurule def. Bilal Hasan—Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Uros Medic (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.4)
Round 1They pass the UFC 334 torch to welterweights, as Medic (14-3, 8-3 UFC) puts Holland (29-15, 16-12 UFC) to the test at 170 pounds. Goddard draws the officiating assignment. Holland tests the water with a stomp to the lead leg. Medic lands a kick to his opponent’s upper back and follows it with a left hook. He steps into a left hand over the top. Leg kick from Holland, then another. Medic answers with a body kick. Holland hurls a few power punches in the Serbian’s direction. Two minutes to go in the round. Holland finds the mark with an uppercut and sets of a brief but intense exchange. He clinches and lands a series of uppercuts in the clinch. It sets off a scramble during which Holland locks in a brabo choke. Medic escapes but wanders into another choke. Holland bails on the submission and the end the round on their feet.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Holland
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Holland
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Holland
Round 2Medic meets his opponent in the middle and eats a low kick. The Serbian tries to answer and lands a kick south of the border, necessitating a pause to the action. Goddard restarts them. Holland paws with his lead hand. Medic circles in front of him. He counters a stomp with a straight left. Holland stomps at the lead leg. One-two from Medic, who then closes the distance with a left hook. Leg kick from Holland. Medic struggling with the height and reach disadvantage. Output also an issue. Another kick from Medic lands on the cup and drops Holland to his knees. Goddard deducts a point before restarting them. Holland lands two leg kicks and a side kick to the body. One minute left in the round. Medic lunges in with a left hand. Holland scores with a takedown, but Medic scrambles to his feet. He rolls out of another takedown and pounds away at Holland, who responds by clinching and pressing him into the fence. Shoulder strikes from Holland to close the round.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-8 Holland
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-8 Holland
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-8 Holland
Round 3Holland likely up two rounds and another point entering the final five minutes. Leg kick from Holland, then another. Medic lands a left but get sucked into the clinch. Holland presses him into the fence and scores with shoulder strikes. Medic stuck in neutral at the wrong time. Holland lands knees to the inner thigh and continues to hold the dominant position. Goddard restarts them. Holland targets the body with front kicks, then stomps at the lead leg. Halfway home in the last round. One-two from Medic. Holland answers with an inside low kick. Side kick to the body from Holland. One-two from Medic. More side kicks from Holland. One minute left. Medic connects with a left hand over the top but fails to follow it with anything of substance. Holland scores with low kicks and side kicks to the body, then whiffs on a spinning backfist. Medic cracks him with multiple left hands and sends Holland careening backward. Medic continues to throw, but the opportunity to finish passes him by.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Medic (29-27 Holland)
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Medic (29-27 Holland)
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Medic (29-27 Holland)
The Official ResultKevin Holland draws Uros Medic—Majority Draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)
Caio Borralho (185.4) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (186)
Round 1Business at UFC 334 picks up with a middleweight showcase between Borralho (18-2, 8-1 UFC) and Belgaroui (11-3, 3-0 UFC) at 185 pounds. Peterson adjudicates matters. No glove touch. Borralho steps into a one-two and breaks the ice. Heavy body kick from Belgaroui. Borralho follows a one-two and shoots on the hips, pressing the 6-foot-6 Dutchman into the fence. Borralho drags him to the mat. Belgaroui shrimps toward the fence but surrenders his back in the process. Borralho cinches a body triangle and forces his opponent to carry his weight. He goes to work on a neck crank. Belgaroui frees himself but remains in danger. Borralho softens him with punches. He bails on the body triangle, lands an elbow and scrambles into a guillotine. Belgaroui frees himself and gets to a knee. Borralho scores with knees. Belgaroui stands and breaks into open space with roughly 30 seconds to go in the round. Borralho circles on the outside and eats a body kick.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Borralho
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Borralho
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Borralho
Round 2Away they go for the second round. Borralho fishes for a one-two, then gives ground on the end of several kicks from his counterpart. Body kick from Belgaroui, who seems tentative on the feet. Borralho walks through a knee and gets to the clinch. Belgaroui separates and lands a leg kick. Borralho circles and feints, then lands a counter right hand and shoots on the hips. He presses Belgaroui into the fence and drags him to the mat but cannot corral him. Borralho stays glued to him in the clinch. They trade shots on the break. Crushing knee to the body from Belgaroui. Borralho answers with punches from both sides. Ninety seconds to go in the period. Borralho clinches again, even as fans express their displeasure. He drags Belgaroui to the canvas and moves to side control. Borralho scores with knees to the body, then picks up the pace with some ground-and-pound. He drops a few elbows before the round ends.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Borralho
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Borralho
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Borralho
Round 3Belgaroui likely facing a two-round deficit. Borralho marches to the middle, feints, weathers a few kicks and connects with a snappy jab. He shoots and secures a takedown. Valuable time ticking away for Belgaroui. Borralho works behind him but allows him to stand. Belgaroui threatens with a guillotine and forces a separation. Borralho circles on the outside. Belgaroui lands a knee to the body. Borralho answers with a jab, then eats a knee to the body. Two minutes to go. Belgaroui steps into a knee to the head, walks through a right hand and delivers a knee strike to the body. Borralho reasserts himself with a left hand over the top. He drives on the hips and secures a timely double-leg takedown with less than a minute to go. Borralho ties up the legs and cuts off avenues of escape. Belgaroui stands in the closing seconds but cannot break free.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Borralho (30-27 Borralho)
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Borralho (30-27 Borralho)
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Borralho (30-27 Borralho)
The Official ResultCaio Borralho def. Yousri Belgaroui—Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title Fight:
Kayla Harrison (135) vs. Amanda Nunes (135)
Round 1UFC 334 has arrived at its co-main event, where Harrison (19-1, 3-0 UFC) defends her undisputed women’s bantamweight title against a returning former two-division champion in Nunes (23-5, 16-2 UFC) at 135 pounds. Charged with policing the proceedings, Grice issues the final instructions and sets the co-headliners in motion. Nunes opens with a jab. Harrison whiffs on a low kick. Nunes steps forward with a one-two, then another. She sneaks in a right uppercut, lands a low kick and gets off a multi-punch volley. Nunes catches Harrison reaching for the clinch and cracks her with both hands. She sprawls on a takedown from Harrison and pounds away with punches. Rough start for the champion. Harrison clinches but goes nowhere. Trouble afoot for the judoka, who founds herself trapped on the outside. Overhand left from Harrison. She ducks into a takedown. Nunes escapes, but wanders into a clinch and gets thrown. Harrison traps the Brazilian with a scarf hold and blasts away with punches from the top. She moves to a topside crucifix and continues to score with ground-and-pound.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Harrison
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Harrison
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Harrison
Round 2A compelling first round gives way to the second. Inside low kick from Harrison. Nunes clinches along the fence. They trade knees at close range. Nunes works for a double-leg, goes nowhere and ties up again. More knees from the Brazilian, who pushes Harrison to the ground. Harrison stands without issue. She executes another throw and lands in side control, then starts pounding away with punches on Nunes. Suffocating control from Harrison, who gets to the crucifix and drops elbows and punches. Nunes tries and fails to bridge out. Harrison isolates an arm, then resumes punching. More elbows from the champion to end the round. Harrison mounts at the bell.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Harrison
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Harrison
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Harrison
Round 3Nunes steps forward and jabs. Inside low kick from Harrison. She clinches in the center and drives Nunes toward the fence. The Brazilian breaks free. Body kick from Nunes. Harrison crashes forward and gets taken down. Nunes climbs to mount briefly. Harrison gets back to her knees and stands. Nunes counters a throw and lands in top position, with the champion on all fours. She jumps to the back and sets her hooks. Harrison reverses with roughly 90 seconds to go in the round. Both women visibly fatigued. Harrison drops punches and lands a crushing elbow that draws blood. More punches and elbows from the two-time gold medalist. Harrison stands and uncorks a right hand. She closes with elbows.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Harrison
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Harrison
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Harrison
Round 4Into the championship rounds they go. Nunes stalks from the center. They trade jabs and low kicks. Nunes lands a right hand over the top. Harrison clinches. Nunes breaks free and lands a left hook. Harrison catches a kick, trips Nunes to the canvas, jumps to the back and cinches the choke in a blink of an eye. Harrison’s squeeze does the rest and forces the stunning tapout.
The Official ResultKayla Harrison def. Amanda Nunes—Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1:29 R4
UFC heavyweight Title Fight:
Ciryl Gane (242.6) vs. Josh Hokit (231.4)
Round 1Heavyweights close the show at UFC 334, as Gane (14-2, 11-2 UFC) puts his undisputed title on the line against the unbeaten Hokit (10-0, 4-0 UFC) at 265 pounds. Goddard steps up as the third man in the Octagon. Final instructions have been given. All the talk has run its course. Hokit immediately shoots and secures a takedown. Gane stands, sheds the American and connects with a jab. Hokit plows forward with punches, complains about an eye poke and eats a jab. Gane lands an uppercut. Hokit continues to press forward. Gane lands another uppercut. Hokit doubles up on right hands, then a one-two. Merciless pressure from the American. Hokit starting to land more often. He doubles up on right hands again and now gets his jab going. Gane answers in kind. He follows with a clubbing right. Gane lands an uppercut followed by an overhand right. Hokit slams Gane with a little more than 30 seconds on the clock. He drops punches until the bell sounds.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Gane
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Gane
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Gane
Round 2Gane denies a single-leg takedown right out of the gate. Hokit presses forward with punches. Gane responds with another uppercut and a jab. One-two from Hokit. Gane answers with straight punches, then cracks the American with a right hook. Short elbow from the Frenchman. Hokit snatches a collar tie, and they trade punches at close range. More jabs from Gane. Hokit continues his marauder act, marching forward with no regard for his own well-being. They trade jabs. Hokit lands a series of right hands, then mixes in a one-two. Gane targets the body. Hokit clinches and pins his opponent to the fence. They separate. Both men landing heavy shots. Utterly chaotic encounter. More pressure from Hokit. One-two from the American. Gane answers with standing elbows.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Hokit
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Hokit
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Hokit
Round 3Choppy punches from Gane start the middle stanza. He sneaks in an elbow. Hokit now targets the body with punches. They tie up and exchange punches, then separate. Front kick to the body from Gane. They tie up again, and Gane scores with a knee to the body. Hokit scrambles into a takedown. Gane stands. They trade punches in the clinch and now elbows. More aggression from Hokit, who plows forward with punches and elbows. He clinches and lands foot stomps, the crowd roaring its approval. Hokit lands an elbow on the break, then swarms with punches. Gane answers with a right hand. Hokit closes the distance and scores with elbows. He clinches and lands more foot stomps, then connects with more elbows. Gane circles on the outside. Hokit flashes the middle finger at the Frenchman at the bell.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Hokit
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Hokit
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Hokit
Round 4Body kick from Gane to open Round 4. Hokit clinches and presses him into the fence. Foot stomps ensue. Inside leg kick from Gane, who lands a knee up the middle. Dirty boxing uppercuts from the Frenchman. Hokit clinches again. More foot stomps. They separate and trade. Another clinch from Hokit. They break free again and exchange. Gane sneaks in an uppercut. They tie up in the center of the cage and trade punches at close range. Much less steam on Hokit’s shots. They exchange knees to the body. More clinching along the fence. Gane lands a series of short uppercuts. Hokit continues to press the issue. They trade again, and Gane drives a knee into the American’s gut. They exchange elbows on the break, then clinch to end the round.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Gane
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Gane
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Gane
Round 5The outcome could hang in the balance with this final round. Hokit shoots out of the gate. Gane defends the takedown and settles into the clinch, then lands a knee to the body. Hokit plows forward with punches. Gane answers with more force. They tie up. Gane lands elbows and punches. No steam on Hokit’s shots. Gane scores with a powerful right hand and now turns up the heat with his jab, all while targeting the body. One-two from the Frenchman, who denies a single-leg attempt. Another multi-punch volley from Gane, who has seized control. Halfway home in the last round. Gane digs shots to the body, sneaks in an uppercut and pairs it with a slashing right hook. Hokit connects with a right hand over the top. They trade at close range. Hokit now bleeding from a cut near his left eye. Gane landing at will and denying takedowns. Hokit answers with a few clubbing right hands. Sharp jab from Gane. They tie up in the center of the cage. Gane shoves the Greg Jackson protégé away. They trade punches across the final 10 seconds.
Sherdog Scores Brian Knapp scores the round: 10-9 Gane (48-47 Gane)
Scottie Smith scores the round: 10-9 Gane (48-47 Gane)
Dayne Fox scores the round: 10-9 Gane (48-47 Gane)
The Official ResultCiryl Gane def. Josh Hokit—Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
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