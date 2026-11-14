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PFL Dubai ‘Nemkov vs. Bilostenniy’ play-by-play, results & round scoring
By Tyler Treese,11 days ago
Sherdog's live PFL Dubai coverage will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.
A heavyweight title fight headlines PFL Dubai: Tune in on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. ET on the ESPN app.
Aleksandra Savicheva (115.2) vs. Jacinta Austin (116)
Round 1The referee inside the cage for the first fight is Abdulla Al Ali. Savicheva takes the center of the cage and immediately starts controlling the pace. A nice 1-2 lands for Savicheva, who is simply beating Austin to the punch. Nice leg kicks score for Savicheva. Austin comes up short with her punches. Another 1-2 for Savicheva scores, which is followed by a low kick. Austin walks right into a jab. Savicheva stays busy with 1-2s. A front kick to the body lands for Austin. Austin's face is getting battered and bloodied by the jabs. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Savicheva
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Savicheva
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Savicheva
Round 2The second frame picks up where the first left off, with Savicheva in control. A low kick comes up short for Austin, who then eats a straight right to the face. Savicheva is controlling the distance, dipping out of the way of oncoming punches. Austin struggles to close the distance and keeps getting hit as she tries to get inside, though she does land a left hook. Savicheva lands a left hook of her own, which hurts Austin. A big three-punch combination lands for Savicheva, as Austin freezes up while getting punched. Austin goes for a desperate takedown, and it's successful! Austin takes the back of Savicheva. Austin lands some solid punches and starts looking for a rear-naked choke with 90 seconds left. Savicheva scrambles and gets back to her feet without being in too much danger. Savicheva looks a bit tired after the grappling exchange. Austin throws a spinning back kick, then spends 10 seconds fixing her hair. Austin lands a nice leg kick before the round ends. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Savicheva
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Savicheva
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Savicheva
Round 3Austin fakes a takedown, which gets Savicheva to bite, so she's clearly concerned about the threat of this going to the ground again. A hard right hand lands for Savicheva. Austin lands her own right hand, her best punch of the fight. Austin goes for a weak takedown, which Savicheva shrugs off. Austin is walking Savicheva down now. A big right hand and a left hook land for Austin. Savicheva is tired, but only two minutes remain. Austin keeps backing up Savicheva, who goes for a takedown and gets it. Savicheva is in guard, and Austin briefly looks for a triangle. They get back to their feet with a minute left. Austin keeps the pressure up but can't land anything noteworthy, so this goes to the scorecards. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Austin (29-28 Savicheva)
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Austin (29-28 Savicheva)
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Austin (29-28 Savicheva)
The Official ResultAleksandra Savicheva def. Jacinta Austin via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28); R3, 5:00.
Khabib Nabiev (205.4) vs. Styve Ngono Essono (205.1)
Round 1Sam Amidi is overseeing the fight. Nabiev comes out aggressive, throwing overhand rights and uppercuts. Essono scores with a jab. A thudding low kick from Essono hurts Nabiev. Essono's striking looks sharp so far. A nice knee lands for Nabiev. Nabiev's left eye is damaged, and the fight is stopped for an eye poke by Essono. The doctor looks at it, and the fight will continue, but Essono is deducted a point. Nabiev immediately gets a takedown and is in half guard. Nabiev is doing no damage on top and hasn't been able to advance position. The round ends with Nabiev on top, sneaking in a few decent elbows. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 9-9
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-8 Nabiev
Mike Sloan scores the round: 9-9
Round 2Nabiev goes for a takedown, but it's reversed, and Essono winds up on top. Nabiev goes for a guillotine choke but has to give it up. Essono gets a body lock and briefly takes the back. Nabiev goes for another guillotine, but it goes nowhere. Essono loses control, and Nabiev is back on his feet. Nabiev's lazy takedown attempt is stuffed, allowing Essono to get his back again. Essono is landing heavy punches. Nabiev looks exhausted. 90 seconds left. Essono is raining down punches, but Nabiev gets to his knees. The round ends with Essono having outgrappled Nabiev for the entire frame. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Essono
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Essono
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Essono
Round 3Nabiev goes for a takedown and has no trouble getting Essono down. A huge elbow hurts Essono. Some punches hit the guard, and the ref waves off the fight. An odd ending, as Essono had nothing left for the final round.
The Official ResultKhabib Nabiev def. Styve Ngono Essono via TKO (Elbow and Punches); R3, 0:46.
Ernesto Rodriguez (170.2) vs. Rhys McKee (170.8)
Round 1Mike Beltran is inside the cage. Rodriguez comes out firing calf kicks. McKee is in the center of the cage and lands his long jab. More kicks land for Rodriguez. McKee switches to southpaw because of the kicks but looks uncomfortable. Rodriguez goes for a takedown and easily scoops McKee. McKee starts to get up and starts eating knees to the body. Rodriguez then lands a blatantly illegal knee to the head, and the fight is paused. Rodriguez is deducted a point for the foul. The fight is restarted, and Rodriguez hurts McKee with a right hand. McKee goes down, and Rodriguez follows up with a flurry of punches that force Beltran to step in.
The Official ResultErnesto Rodriguez def. Rhys McKee via TKO (Punches); R1, 2:28.
Denis Goltsov (248.8) vs. Maxwell Djantou Nana (265)
Round 1Bryan Miner is the referee. Goltsov lands quick jabs that are damaging Nana, who is having a hard time getting inside. A big left hook lands for Nana, who then proceeds to take several jabs and a low kick. Goltsov's pace is really impressive, as he keeps peppering Nana with punches. A nice right hand from Goltsov gets past Nana's guard. Nana is covering up and is hurt. A right hand from Goltsov leads to Nana going down, and Goltsov lands several punches to cement the TKO victory.
The Official ResultDenis Goltsov def. Maxwell Djantou Nana via TKO (Punches); R1, 3:41.
Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Khasan Magomedsharipov (146)
Round 1Sam Amidi is the ref for this featherweight bout. Magomedsharipov lands a nice low kick and then hurts Borics with a left hook. It looked like Borics was out for a second, but he's able to clinch Magomedsharipov against the cage. Borics recovers in the clinch as Magomedsharipov is stuck. They break with less than two minutes left. Borics lands a nice right hand, but Magomedsharipov answers with a leg kick. Magomedsharipov changes levels and takes Borics down. Borics locks in a tight triangle armbar! It looked like Magomedsharipov was going to tap, but he held on. Borics starts raining down elbows with the submission still locked, and the fight is stopped after Magomedsharipov taps to strikes.
The Official ResultAdam Borics def. Khasan Magomedsharipov via Submission (Triangle Armbar); R1, 4:17.
Alexei Pergande (154.8) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (155.8)
Round 1The two feel each other out on the feet, with neither landing much of note. Magomedov goes for a takedown, but Pergande goes for a guillotine choke. The choke is released, allowing Magomedov to get into half guard. Magomedov sneaks in some punches to the head and body of Pergande. Two minutes left. More body punches land, and Pergande tries to escape but gives up his back. Magomedov gets back to half guard after a scramble. Magomedov gets a leg hook in as he tries to take the back. Pergande is able to escape back to his feet with 30 seconds left, and the two trade punches as the round ends. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Magomedov
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Magomedov
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Magomedov
Round 2Magomedov clinches Pergande against the fence. Pergande defends well and then uses a guillotine attempt to escape. A hard jab lands for Magomedov. A nice 1-2 lands for Magomedov, who then sneaks in an uppercut. Pergande misses a wild overhand right, which allows Magomedov to clinch again. They separate, and Pergande lands a huge left hook that knocks him down! Pergande looks for a choke rather than following up with punches. Magomedov escapes and then hurts Pergande on the feet, albeit to a lesser degree. Pergande lands another lunging hook. The round ends with Magomedov working his jab. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Pergande
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Pergande
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Pergande
Round 3Magomedov clinches Pergande against the cage again. Pergande escapes and tries to work his jab but misses. Pergande throws wild hooks, but they mostly hit the guard. Magomedov lands a nice jab. Both men are throwing hard, but mostly miss. A nice combination from Magomedov reddens Pergande's face. A big 1-2 lands for Magomedov, and Pergande misses with a knee. A right hand from Magomedov hurts Pergande, but he doesn't stop coming forward. One minute left. Pergande has struggled to use his reach advantage. A nice uppercut for Magomedov lands, and a right hook answers back for Pergande. They both wildly throw in the last ten seconds. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Magomedov (29-28 Magomedov)
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Magomedov (29-28 Magomedov)
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Magomedov (29-28 Magomedov)
The Official ResultAkhmed Magomedov def. Alexei Pergande via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27); R3, 5:00.
Saygid Izagakhmaev (170) vs. David Martinez (170.4)
Round 1Izagakhmaev starts by firing a stiff jab. Martinez ducks low while Izagakhmaev stands tall, making for an interesting battle on the feet. Martinez shoots for a takedown and gets Izagakhmaev against the cage. Izagakhmaev lands a trip and lands a nice elbow as Martinez gets to his feet. They clinch against the cage again, with Izagakhmaev's back against the fence. Nice body knee for Izagakhmaev. Martinez lifts and puts Izagakhmaev on the floor, but he pops right back up. Martinez controls the clinch, but neither man is doing much damage. They separate with 40 seconds left. Martinez throws a high kick, but it comes up short. A solid jab to the body for Martinez lands, and Izagakhmaev connects with a left hook as it ends. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Martinez
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Martinez
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Martinez
Round 2Izagakhmaev peppers Martinez with punches and elbows, opening a cut below his eye. Izagakhmaev lands a trip and takes the back of Martinez. Izagakhmaev has a body triangle and is looking for a rear-naked choke. Izagakhmaev has it across the jaw and cranks briefly before letting go. Izagakhmaev moves to the side of the back, and Martinez gets back to his feet. The round expires after five minutes, all for Izagakhmaev. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Izagakhmaev
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Izagakhmaev
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Izagakhmaev
Round 3After brief action on the feet, Martinez gets a takedown only to be thrown off by Izagakhmaev. They're back to clinching against the fence, with Martinez landing solid elbows and uppercuts. Izagakhmaev turns his opponent, lands a nice 1-2, then goes for a trip that doesn't work. Martinez gets Izagakhmaev's back to the fence. Under two minutes left. Izagakhmaev reverses position while they're still clinched. Izagakhmaev tries to drag Martinez to the floor, then falls, but Martinez can't capitalize. The two scramble, with Izagakhmaev taking Martinez's back. Izagakhmaev has a body triangle and locks in a rear-naked choke. Martinez taps with just seconds left in the fight.
The Official ResultSaygid Izagakhmaev def. David Martinez via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke); R3, 4:27.
Connor Hughes (155.6) vs. Shaqueme Rock (156)
Round 1Rock opens with two oblique kicks. The two trade kicks at a distance. They get face-to-face, allowing Rock to land a nice right hand. Hughes throws a 1-2, but it comes up short. Rock connects with a sneaky front kick to the body. A nice right hand lands for Hughes. Both men are being very measured so far despite all the bad blood. Hughes lands a left hook that knocks down Rock, but he gets right back up. One minute left. Another oblique kick lands for Rock. A solid check hook for Hughes lands as Rock tries to advance. Rock goes for a takedown with seconds left but is unsuccessful. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Hughes
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Hughes
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Hughes
Round 2Rock lands a nice body kick and seems to be feeling himself. Rock lunges forward, which allows Hughes to land a huge left and right hook combination! Rock is out cold, and this fight is over.
The Official ResultConnor Hughes def. Shaqueme Rock via KO (Punch); R2, 1:04.
Lewis McGrillen-Evans (135.6) vs. Nawras Abzakh (135.8)
Round 1McGrillen-Evans is immediately aggressive and throws an overhand left that misses. Abzakh lands a nice knee and a left hook despite the British fighter's aggression. A solid body kick lands for McGrillen-Evans. Abzakh is working his jab well early. A big knee lands for Abzakh, who then gets McGrillen-Evans down with a takedown. McGrillen-Evans gets back to his feet, and they are clinched against the fence with three minutes left. Abzakh goes for a single-leg takedown and grounds his opponent, but only for a few seconds. McGrillen-Evans defends well and is landing some hammerfists. The two finally separate with 100 seconds left. A jumping knee attempt from McGrillen-Evans leads to Abzakh going for another takedown, but it fails. McGrillen-Evans throws a knee and then connects with a left hook. Abzakh is stuffed as he goes for a desperate double-leg takedown. A few body punches land for McGrillen-Evans, who then hurts Abzakh with a left hook and then a knee. The fight is then waved off after the first round.
The Official ResultLewis McGrillen-Evans def. Nawras Abzakh via TKO (Retirement); R1, 5:00.
Sergio Pettis (135) vs. Joji Goto (135.4)
Round 1Pettis takes the center of the cage and lands a leg kick. A nice body kick lands for Goto. Both men are feeling each other out. Pettis throws out a 1-2. A swift left straight connects for Goto. Neither man is landing much. Solid low kick for Pettis. A left hook comes over the top for Goto. Pettis struggles to find his range against Goto's unique movement and throws several punches that come up short. The round ends after Pettis jumps and does a 360 spin but doesn't throw anything. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Goto
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Goto
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Goto
Round 2Pettis switches things up and goes for a takedown. Goto defends well and stays up. Goto looks for a throw, but can't get anything. Both men are clinched against the cage. Pettis isn't giving up and goes for a double-leg takedown. Goto manages to scramble and get Pettis' back. Goto can't take advantage, and Pettis gets up. Pettis throws a spinning back kick. Goto goes for his own takedown, but Pettis reverses, and they clinch against the cage again. Pettis attempts a takedown to no avail as the round ends. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Goto
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Goto
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Goto
Round 3Goto lands a nice calf kick. Pettis needs a knockout, most likely. Goto lands an overhand left that cuts Pettis. Goto gets a takedown and easily takes Pettis's back. Goto looks for a rear-naked choke. Pettis defends well for a while, but Goto has a body lock and cranks hard. Pettis perseveres, but now Goto is looking for a twister with two minutes left. Goto is back to a face crank with a minute left. The fight ends with Goto in total control. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Goto (30-27 Goto)
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Goto (30-27 Goto)
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Goto (30-27 Goto)
The Official ResultJoji Goto def. Sergio Pettis via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27); R3, 5:00.
Oleg Popov (251.2) vs. Pouya Rahmani (245.1)
Round 1Rahmani comes out firing, but Popov settles in and lands a jab. Rahmani clinches with Popov and begins landing knees. Popov gets pushed into the cage. Rahmani goes for a double-leg takedown, but Popov defends with a guillotine and escapes. Rahmani wildly charges forward with punches and gets clocked with a left hook. Popov defends another takedown attempt and takes down Rahmani. Popov is in half guard and lands small punches to the body. Rahmani tries to escape but gives up his back temporarily before making it to his feet. Rahmani then goes for a guillotine before losing it and falling to the floor. Popov gets on top in half guard and begins landing elbows. A one-sided round for Popov. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Popov
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Popov
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Popov
Round 2Rahmani looks tired. Popov lands a big overhand right to start. Popov easily gets a single-leg takedown. The Russian rains down punches before settling into half guard. Rahmani works to his knees and begins elbowing Popov before he's pushed back down. Popov now has Rahmani's back. Rahmani crawls to the fence, but is once again pushed down by Popov. Popov lands punches until the round expires. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Popov
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Popov
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Popov
Round 3Popov immediately gets another takedown, and it's like the round never ended. Rahmani gives up the body lock and is on his knees against the cage. Popov stays on Rahmani and drags him down to his back. Popov is now in half guard. Some hammerfists, but there's very little action. The fight stays here until the round ends. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Popov (30-27 Popov)
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Popov (30-27 Popov)
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Popov (30-27 Popov)
The Official ResultOleg Popov def. Pouya Rahmani via Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27); R3, 5:00.
Patrick Habirora (169.8) vs. Omar El Dafrawy (170.8)
Round 1Habirora takes the center of the cage and begins jabbing at the body. A head kick connects for Habirora, who has a nice gauge of distance. El Dafrawy circles out and goes for a takedown after Habirora throws another head kick, which is blocked. El Dafrawy gets his opponent down, but he's soon up to his feet. Habirora is warned for elbows to the back of the head. El Dafrawy goes for another takedown, but Habirora rolls with it and sinks in a guillotine choke. Habirora lifts the guillotine and pushes El Dafrawy into the fence before letting go, which allows El Dafrawy's unconscious body to sink down. Wow! What a performance by Habirora.
The Official ResultPatrick Habirora def. Omar El Dafrawy via Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke); R1, 3:11.
PFL Heavyweight Title Fight:
Vadim Nemkov (244.6) vs. Sergey Bilostenniy (262)
Round 1Mike Beltran will oversee the main event. Nemkov starts the fight by getting a takedown and gets into half guard. Bilostenniy gives up mount position. Nemkov goes for an armbar, but Bilostenniy spins out, and they are back on their feet. Nice jab from Nemkov. Bilostenniy tries to punch wildly but eats a counter right hand. A nasty low kick from Nemkov buckles Bilostenniy. Nemkov ducks under a Bilostenniy punch and clinches against the cage as the round expires. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Nemkov
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Nemkov
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Nemkov
Round 2Nemkov misses a head kick, allowing Bilostenniy to connect with a 1-2. Nemkov goes for a single-leg takedown, but Bilostenniy defends it well. Nemkov is working his jab more. A right hand from Bilostenniy lands, and he then stuffs a takedown attempt. A short right hand from Bilostenniy stumbles Nemkov. Much better round for Bilostenniy. Nemkov is starting to look a bit fatigued. Bilostenniy lands a back kick to the midsection. A good calf kick from Nemkov connects. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy
Round 3A low blow from Bilostenniy leads to a short break in the action at the start of the round. Nemkov lands a hard calf kick. Bilostenniy stuffs a takedown and then lands a left hook. Nemkov goes for another takedown against the cage. Bilostenniy defends well and gets off the fence. Bilostenniy is doing a lot of damage every time he hits, as Nemkov's nose is a mess. Big uppercut for Bilostenniy. Nemkov looks uncomfortable with the power of Bilostenniy. A hard leg kick from Bilostenniy closes out the round. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy
Round 4Nemkov starts the championship rounds with a leg kick. A big overhand right for Nemkov clips off his opponent's guard. A better round for Nemkov, who is staying busier, but he's still not doing enough. Head kick for Nemkov misses. Bilostenniy lands a damaging right hand to the body. Massive low kick for Bilostenniy. Jabs from Bilostenniy are doing more damage than Nemkov's power punches at this point. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy
Round 5Nemkov likely needs a finish. Nemkov lands a low kick. Bilostenniy is in the center of the cage. Nemkov misses with two left hands. Bilostenniy blocks a head kick. A good right hand to the body for Bilostenniy. Nemkov doubles up on his jab, but he needs to do some damage. A good spinning kick by Bilostenniy. Nemkov goes for a half-hearted takedown that goes nowhere. Two minutes left. Very little action. Bilostenniy checks a leg kick. Nemkov goes to the body with a kick and then throws out a jab. They trade kicks. Neither fighter is going for a finish. A spinning back kick misses for Bilostenniy. Nemkov misses with a wheel kick before the fight ends. Sherdog Scores Tyler Treese scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy (49-46 Bilostenniy)
Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy (49-46 Bilostenniy)
Mike Sloan scores the round: 10-9 Bilostenniy (49-46 Bilostenniy)
The Official ResultSergey Bilostenniy def. Vadim Nemkov via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47); R5, 5:00.
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