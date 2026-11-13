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Report: 8 sentenced to prison after Nurmagomedov-Dvalishvili hotel brawl
By Sherdog.com Staff,9 days ago
According to ESPN, eight people were sentenced to six months in prison Friday following a hotel brawl involving mixed martial arts stars Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili, authorities said.
An Abu Dhabi court also imposed fines and ordered the deportation of those receiving prison sentences after they complete their terms.
Abu Dhabi court hands down six-month prison terms, fines and deportation orders after the hotel fight involving the MMA stars' camps
Six defendants were fined 300,000 dirhams (about $81,600) each for their roles in the fight, which authorities said threatened public safety. Two others received the same punishment for recording the confrontation and sharing footage online.
Two additional defendants were fined 50,000 dirhams (about $13,600) each without prison sentences.
The fight erupted Wednesday at a hotel on Yas Island, where Dvalishvili was giving an interview ahead of a Real American Freestyle wrestling event.
Video circulating on social media appeared to show Nurmagomedov approaching Dvalishvili with several others before striking him in the face. The confrontation quickly escalated into a fight involving both groups.
Dvalishvili, a former UFC bantamweight champion, was scheduled to compete Saturday against Marlon Moraes. Nurmagomedov had traveled to Abu Dhabi to support his brother, Umar, who was also scheduled to participate.
Organizers subsequently removed Umar from the event's lineup.
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