undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Combat
PFL Dubai weigh-in results: Title fight set
By Tyler Treese,7 days ago
The Professional Fighters League's return to Dubai is now set after the official weigh-ins took place without issue.
Headlining the PFL Dubai event is a heavyweight title clash between Vadim Nemkov and Sergey Bilostenniy. Both men successfully made weight for the title fight, which will be the first time the championship is defended. In total, all 26 fighters successfully made weight.
Nemkov (20-2, 1 NC) comes into the fight having not tasted defeat since 2016. The Russian defeated Renan Ferreira to claim the inaugural PFL heavyweight championship. Meanwhile, Bilostenniy (15-4) is also coming off a win over Ferreira, whom he knocked out in the third round earlier this year. 4-1 inside the PFL, Bilostenniy looks to notch the biggest win of his career and is the heavier fighter by nearly 18 pounds.
PFL Dubai will stream live on the ESPN App. Prelims start at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT, while the main card kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
PFL Dubai weigh-in results:Vadim Nemkov (244.6) vs. Sergey Bilostenniy (262)
Patrick Habirora (169.8) vs. Omar El Dafrawy (170.8)
Oleg Popov (251.2) vs. Pouya Rahmani (245.1)
Sergio Pettis (135) vs. Joji Goto (135.4)
Lewis McGrillen-Evans (135.6) vs. Nawras Abzakh (135.8)
Connor Hughes (155.6) vs. Shaqueme Rock (156)
Saygid Izagakhmaev (170) vs. David Martinez (170.4)
Alexei Pergande (154.8) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (155.8)
Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Khasan Magomedsharipov (146)
Denis Goltsov (248.8) vs. Maxwell Djantou Nana (265)
Ernesto Rodriguez (170.2) vs. Rhys McKee (170.8)
Khabib Nabiev (205.4) vs. Styve Ngono Essono (205.1)
Aleksandra Savicheva (115.2) vs. Jacinta Austin (116)
1