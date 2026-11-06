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UFC
How to watch UFC Vegas 124: Start time, Paramount+ stream & full fight card
By Sayan Nag,9 days ago
The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Meta Apex for a final time this year on Nov. 7.
Here’s how to watch the event.
How to watch UFC Vegas 124 in the United States
UFC Vegas 124 goes down on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live in the U.S. on Paramount+, with the prelims starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
The card’s headliner was originally set to feature a welterweight matchup between Sean Brady and Gabriel Bonfim. However, Brady was forced out with a staph infection and the bout was scrapped. Heavyweights Johnny Walker and Waldo Cortes-Acosta have stepped up on short notice and are now the new main event.
Walker made his heavyweight debut in October, knocking out Mick Parkin in the first round. Meanwhile, Cortes-Acosta will be looking to rebound from back-to-back decision losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes.
How to watch UFC Vegas 124 in the United Kingdom
Fans in the U.K. and Ireland can watch the UFC Vegas 124 prelims on TNT Sports and UFC Fight Pass at 10 p.m. BST on Saturday, Nov. 7. The main card will follow only on TNT Sports at 1 a.m. BST on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Here’s a look at the complete UFC Vegas 124 card as of Nov. 5:
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Johnny Walker
Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith
Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Wellington Turman
Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando
Mantas Kondratavicius vs. Andre Petroski
Mitch Raposo vs. Marcos Degli
Gabriel Lourenco vs. Thomas Petersen
Karine Silva vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Jose Mauro Delano vs. Murtazali Magomedov
Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Oliver Schmid
Austin Bashi vs. Carlos Calderon
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Nina Nikolija Milosevic
Jonny Parsons vs. Jose Henrique Souza