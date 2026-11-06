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Aiemann Zahabi is carrying on Georges St. Pierre's post-fight ritual
By Sayan Nag,9 days ago
Aiemann Zahabi is following in the footsteps of Georges St. Pierre, who was trained by his brother, Firas Zahabi.
Firas is largely credited with shaping St. Pierre's legendary Ultimate Fighting Championship career. “Rush” used to go backstage immediately after his fights to analyze his mistakes with Firas and Aiemann has continued this practice.
GSP's post-fight film study is a tradition for the Zahabi brothers
A clip recently resurfaced of St. Pierre heading backstage to watch back his fight after successfully defending his UFC welterweight title against Josh Koscheck in 2010. Aiemann says he still follows the same ritual with Firas, regardless of the fight's outcome.
“Firas and I have kept this alive, we go over my mistakes after each fight whether I won or lost!” Aiemann wrote in reaction to the video.
St. Pierre (26-2) defended his welterweight title nine times before vacating it in 2013. He then returned after a four-year hiatus in 2017 and defeated Michael Bisping to win the middleweight title before finally hanging up his gloves.
Meanwhile, Aiemann (14-3) is coming off a knockout loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC Freedom 250 that snapped a seven-fight winning streak.
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