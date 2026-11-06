undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UFC
Carlos Prates says new UFC deal pays him more than $1 million per fight
By Sayan Nag,9 days ago
Carlos Prates has opened up about his lucrative new Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.
Prates recently signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC. The Brazilian claims the new deal guarantees over $1 million per fight. While the welterweight contender isn't sure he’ll fight out his new contract, he’s delighted with the pay bump.
Carlos Prates discusses his eight-fight UFC contract and retirement plans
In a recent interview, Prates addressed speculation about how much his new contract pays per fight.
“It’s more [than $1 million per fight],” Prates told Fighters Weekly. “I’m really happy. I’m really happy.”
He then discussed how long he’ll continue fighting. The 33-year-old emphasized that winning UFC gold is his primary goal and that he’ll retire when he no longer feels the hunger to compete.
“I don’t know if I’m going to do all eight fights,” Prates added. “Or maybe two, or three, or one fight. I cannot say when I’m gonna stop fighting. Maybe I can stop tomorrow, maybe I can stop after the next fight. I don’t know. I just like to live day by day, bro. I want to make money and beat everybody, be a champ, and when I get tired of this, I’m gonna stop. I’m addicted to winning; I’m addicted to competing. So, if I want to compete and win, I need to train. That’s why I train hard every time. When I feel like I cannot compete anymore, I cannot be the number one anymore; it doesn’t make sense to fight. So maybe then I can retire.”
Prates (24-7) was hoping to challenge Islam Makhachev (29-1) for the welterweight title in January 2027, but the champion is now looking to return after Ramadan next year. “The Nightmare” is now scheduled to fight Michael Morales (19-0) for the interim title at UFC 336 on Jan. 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
1