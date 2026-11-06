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OPINION
Christian Lee says he would ‘dominate’ Islam Makhachev
By Sayan Nag,8 days ago
Christian Lee believes he would “dominate” the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s pound-for-pound king, Islam Makhachev.
The One Championship two-division titleholder recently said he wants to test his skills against Makhachev. Lee claims he’ll have his way against the Dagestani in a potential cross-promotional bout.
Why Christian Lee believes he can beat Islam Makhachev
While Lee acknowledges Makhachev’s accomplishments in the UFC, he claims he would outwrestle and knock out the reigning UFC welterweight champion if they fought.
“I feel very confident that I’m the best fighter in the world across any organization,” Lee told MMA Fighting. “So, my goal, if I could choose one fight, would be to fight Islam [Makhachev] right now. I would go for the welterweight belt. He is a double champ, just like me, but in the UFC. He is proven; he has fought everyone. But he has only fought everyone in the UFC. He hasn’t fought people outside. So, if I could line up a cross-promotional fight, I would want the Islam welterweight fight right now. I feel like I can catch him on the feet. I feel like I can take him down, dominate him, do everything that he does to other people.”
Lee (18-4, 1 NC) is scheduled to put his lightweight title on the line against jiu-jitsu ace Tye Ruotolo (2-0) on Nov. 5 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He hasn’t defended his welterweight title since winning it in 2022.